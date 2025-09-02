Blue Lock Rivals tier list - finest styles and flows

Becoming a real football demon in Blue Lock Rivals requires proper choice of styles and flows, so we have decided to rank them by usefulness in this tier list.

- Added: Charles, Contrarian

Blue Lock Rivals is a popular Roblox game inspired by the anime and manga series Blue Lock. It combines fast-paced soccer action with RPG elements, allowing players to compete in 5v5 matches, unlock unique abilities, and strive to become the ultimate striker. Below is a detailed overview of the Blue Lock Rival tier list with every style and flow, including features, gameplay mechanics, and how to get started.

If you know anything about Roblox, then you know that popular manga/anime titles usually find their way on the platform. And that's exactly the case with this one.

Based on the anime, Blue Lock Rivals blends RPG elements with fast-paced soccer gameplay. In this Roblox experience, players create their very own character and compete for the title of the best striker in the world.

In the next pages, you will find a complete Blue Lock Rivals tier list to help you figure out which are the most suitable styles and flows to use for your character.