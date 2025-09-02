Blue Lock Rivals tier list - finest styles and flows
Becoming a real football demon in Blue Lock Rivals requires proper choice of styles and flows, so we have decided to rank them by usefulness in this tier list.
Blue Lock Rivals is a popular Roblox game inspired by the anime and manga series Blue Lock. It combines fast-paced soccer action with RPG elements, allowing players to compete in 5v5 matches, unlock unique abilities, and strive to become the ultimate striker. Below is a detailed overview of the Blue Lock Rival tier list with every style and flow, including features, gameplay mechanics, and how to get started.
If you know anything about Roblox, then you know that popular manga/anime titles usually find their way on the platform. And that's exactly the case with this one.
Based on the anime, Blue Lock Rivals blends RPG elements with fast-paced soccer gameplay. In this Roblox experience, players create their very own character and compete for the title of the best striker in the world.
In the next pages, you will find a complete Blue Lock Rivals tier list to help you figure out which are the most suitable styles and flows to use for your character.
Style Tier List
|Tier
|Style
|S+
|Charles, NEL Nagi Style, Loki, NEL Rin Style, Kaiser (World Class), Don Lorenzo, Shidou, Sae, Yukimiya, Rin, King, Kunigami, NEL Isagi, Ness
|S
|Aiku, Nagi, Hiori
|A
|Ikaguri, Kurona, Reo, Gagamaru, Bachira
|B
|Isagi
|C
|Chigiri
Shidou is OP when used together with Demon Wings Flow. It is a great Style for the centre forward position, and with this combo, you can become the ultimate striker in Blue Lock Rivals.
We all know King, the "main character" of the team (or so he thinks). Right now, he is one of the strongest styles in the game, and rightfully so. He has amazing speed, and can be a great all-rounder.
Another noteworthy style is Rin, who can curve shots. If you think you can do great as a striker, getting Rin Style is a must. With it, you will rarely miss scoring a goal.
Flow Tier List
|Tier
|Style
|S+
|Contrarian, Godspeed, Demon Wings, Dribbler
|S
|Destructive Impulses Flow, King's Authority , Prodigy, Awakened Genius, Gale Burst, Chameleon, Crimson Tide
|A
|Blue Flame, Wild Card, Trap
|B
|Sakura Surge, Monster, Snake
|C
|Puzzle, Lightning, Genius, Ice
Right now, your number one priority should be getting Demon Wings. This flow is considered OP in the current meta, especially when you get Shidou Style as well.
Dribbler is great if you like out-of-this-world tekkers, which lets you get right in front and enables you to shoot much easier. It's top-tier because the main goal in Blue Lock Rivals is to score. Obviously.
Gale Burst will grant you increased stamina regeneration and make your shots quicker to release. It is great for those aiming to score at any cost. It's also amazing when you're up against several players and you want to outperform them even in close quarters.
Something to keep in mind before you go: there's a chance that with future updates, there will be new styles and flows. Or some of the existing ones might get adjusted (for better or for worse). So, make sure to check back on this page to get an accurate Blue Lock Rivals tier list as we keep it updated.
