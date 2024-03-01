Top 12 best Roblox FPS games
As a kid, we all wanted to be John Rambo and stand alone against armies of enemies. Well, these Roblox FPS games will make you feel like an action hero.
Shooters have become the most popular genre among Roblox game designers, of which there are hundreds. Ever since the launch of the Roblox multiplayer platform, shooters have been especially popular on it, among which there are curious clones of hits like Counter-Strike, Fortnite, and Call of Duty. The fact is that in most cases with FPS games, grinding is not required in order to start having fun. All you need to do is to launch the experience and start playing, improving your skills every round. That's the reason why FPS games on Roblox are so popular.
The list of finest Roblox FPS gamesWe decided to delve into this variety of homemade shooting games and highlight the best ones for you. Who knows? Maybe some of them will replace such giants of the genre as Call of Duty and Counter-Strike. Below are the best FPS games in Roblox, from zombie shooting simulators to competitive shooters where grinding does not affect the gameplay in any way, but only helps to unlock new weapon skins and other cosmetic improvements. Scroll the list to start!
1
Energy Assault
Our list of best Roblox FPS games opens with a solid analog of Call of Duty, which the developers managed to make based on Roblox. Energy Assault is a dynamic first-person shooter in a futuristic setting of CoD. Energy Assault largely copies the ideas of Activision, but at the same time, it can also pleasantly surprise players with its diversity. Users of the shooter note that the developers managed to recreate the most popular maps from Call of Duty, like Carentan, and did it really well. It is also worth noting that Energy Assault is considered almost the most spectacular shooter based on Roblox, and this is confirmed from the very first minutes you start it.
You can play and have fun in this Roblox FPS for dozens of hours because it has a rank system. For killing and winning matches, the player constantly receives points and, as a result, he can become the most dangerous shooter on the server. It is thanks to the competitive component that Energy Assault is of interest to players no less than the original Call of Duty. You can earn points for killing and winning matches. These points are then used to purchase cosmetic items, weapon skins, and other small items.
Be sure to try this shooter, at least to compare it with more advanced projects in this genre. Most likely, you will enjoy it and want to get acquainted with even more shooting games based on Roblox.Play Energy Assault
2
Military Tycoon
Military Tycoon is a very popular Roblox FPS since it first came out, and for a good reason. What separates it from other shooters is the plethora of vehicles that you can employ. Whether you're a fan of small buggies, a Tiger tank, or maybe Abrams, they are all here. But apart from land vehicles, you can use battleships, aircraft carriers and aeroplanes as well. We know that you're in shock, and so was I when I first tried the game.
There's even more. In most of these other shooters, you won't be building a base, or anything similar. In Military Tycoon, that's not an option. You have to build a base and improve it in order to progress and unlock weapons and heavy armament.
Of course, you'll need a lot of in-game cash to make this happen, so try to redeem Military Tycoon codes as often as you can. Those rewards will certainly come in handy.Play Military Tycoon
3
Zombie Uprising
At the moment, Zombie Uprising can safely be included in the category of the best zombie shooters based on Roblox. The authors worked on their brainchild for several years and eventually managed to create a cooperative action experience in which the team of players will have to endlessly fight off waves of bloodthirsty zombies. At first glance, the idea looks quite banal, but as soon as you start Zombie Uprising and get acquainted with a lot of interesting little things, you will want to shoot angular monsters for hours, forgetting about other games.
It is also worth noting that the latest Zombie Uprising updates have brought a bunch of new weapons and various improvements to the project. Right now, you can create a fighter with a unique arsenal that will deal with dozens of the living dead without any problems. Also in August last year, Zombie Uprising launched a large-scale event that lasted a whole month and attracted a huge audience. During this period, it introduced a ton of new weapons and upgrades for them, as well as a new map, unique character skins, and much more.
At the same time, the developers are constantly updating the maps so that Zombie Uprising does not become boring and offers fun from the process on an ongoing basis. It’s also a very popular co-op FPS game based on Roblox, so everyone should get acquainted with it without exception. You can earn in-game currency by completing various achievements and unlocking new skins for weapons and characters. Not only is it one of the best Roblox FPS games, but it was also included in the list of best Roblox zombie games, which tells you a lot how popular it is and how well it plays.Play Zombie Uprising
4
Polybattle
There are so many clones of well-known shooters in Roblox, and perhaps one of the largest is the project called Polybattle, which copies the legendary Battlefield. The scale of this creation is really huge. The authors created maps of impressive sizes and allowed players not only to shoot on foot but also to use a variety of military vehicles. There are many types of tanks, trucks, and other means of transportation in Polybattle. At the same time, several classes will also be available to you, so that everyone can take their place in the team and benefit from the battlefield.
The latest version of Polybattle was released in 2020, but to this day, the authors still release small updates. Each of them replenishes the project with new weapons, equipment, and maps.
So if you like Battlefield and want to play something similar in Roblox, then the choice is obvious. We are sure that the authors of Polybattle will not stop there, and soon, we will see even more cool content.Play Polybattle
5
Arsenal
When talking about really popular FPS games in Roblox, it's hard to ignore a project called Arsenal. At one time, its authors borrowed the idea of the Gun Game mod for Counter-Strike, in which a player was forced to kill the enemy each time with a new weapon and thus gradually get to the very last one. In the case of Arsenal, this is a golden knife, for which you will need to kill 32 opponents.
Fans of shooters should definitely try Arsenal because it is one of the most dynamic FPS games based on Roblox. The authors did their best to correctly select weapons for each kill - they also came up with maps on which you can arrange a really fun fighting session. It would seem that Roblox graphics can hardly be suitable for a copy of Counter-Strike Global Office, and indeed it is hard to imagine. But do not rush to conclusions - the developer managed to pull it off. They reduced the colour gamut and the brightness of the environment, and the game is ready!
At the same time, players also note high-quality sound effects. Some of them were even taken from Team Fortress 2 and cleverly adapted to Arsenal gameplay. At the moment, Arsenal has already been tried by more than ten million people, and this is far from the final figure. If you are eager to try it, feel free to use the Arsenal codes that we are featuring.Play Arsenal on Roblox
6
BIG! paintball
During the entire existence of Roblox, many popular shooters have appeared in it, but since 2019, BIG has remained one of the top picks! And it looks like no one will be able to remove it from the top in the near future. More than 4 million players added it to their Favorites, which says a lot about its quality. The game attracts attention with a diverse arsenal, addictive gameplay, and many maps.
The gameplay here was borrowed from Call of Duty, and there is even a kill streak mechanic, which makes it possible to drop a bomb on the opponents' heads after achieving several kills. There are numerous Paintballs, and with each update, the project becomes larger and more interesting. Each weapon has its own characteristics, so it is recommended to try each one, to see which one would fit your playstyle best.
At the same time, up to 18 people take part in each game session, which makes the local shootouts as interesting as possible. Paintball has a lot of fans - the project has received absolutely well-deserved recognition from the players.Play BIG! paintball on Roblox
7
Phantom Forces
Perhaps, it is Phantom Forces that can be called one of the most successful first-person shooters based on Roblox. The fact is that this project has remained relevant and has been continuously developing since 2015. The creators are constantly engaged in its support and they manage to surprise the players with literally every update. The main feature of Phantom Forces is that the authors were able to make excellent, realistic physics. This includes not only the movement but also the flight of a bullet. As a result, you simply won’t find any other shooter in Roblox that would be so close to a real deal.
In addition, it is worth noting the impressive number of available modes. Phantom Forces has both the classic Deathmatch, as well as Capture the Flag, Capture Control Points, and even King of the Hill.
The creators assure players that they will continue to expand the capabilities of their game in the future. It is Phantom Forces that proves that this sandbox has a huge potential and with its help, you can create almost anything.Play Phantom Forces on Roblox
8
Combat Warriors
Next up is the latest shooter that Roblox fans started making back in 2018. However, in 2022, a massive update came out for Combat Warriors, which completely changed the project and added a lot of fresh content to it, which surged the number of players up.
The gameplay here is based on the fact that each player appears on the map with a police baton. The task is to kill as many opponents as possible in order to earn special points and use them to unlock new weapons. As a result, each game session in Combat Warriors turns into real madness, where everyone will try to kill you and scramble to get cool firearms as quickly as possible.
As for the available arsenal, its size, in fact, has become the main feature of Combat Warriors. There are a lot of different types of weapons here: from those same police batons to sniper rifles. At the same time, the creators are trying to constantly add something new so that the players do not get bored and fight with even more enthusiasm. It is not known what will happen to Combat Warriors in the future, but the creators of this shooter proved that, if desired, anything can be created based on Roblox. So be sure to try it - this project is rapidly gaining popularity on the network.Play Combat Warriors on Roblox
9
Counter Blox
In fact, this is a free version of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive made on the Roblox engine. It differs from the original game only in its visual style, while the gameplay remains the same. You have to take part in 5v5 matches on maps from the Counter-Strike series, where the legendary Dust 2 is also present.
This FPS was released in 2014 and has undergone many changes since then. The first version was underdeveloped: there were problems with textures, a small selection of weapons, etc. To fix all the bugs, the developers worked for a whole year, and after that, they released an updated version. It is constantly receiving patches of updates, so players and fans only need to keep an eye out for them.
Each round begins with the purchase of weapons, and the amount of money available depends on whose team won in the previous round and how many kills each player has. You can use in-game currency to purchase loot boxes with rare gadgets and various weapon cosmetic upgrades.Play Counter Blox on Roblox
10
Bad Business
Bad Business is a fast-paced first-person shooter where you and other players must make kills while discovering new weapons, arenas, and skins along the way. It's very much like Phantom Forces but with a few changes and improvements.
In order to play comfortably and feel confident, you will definitely need to customize the controls for yourself. We advise you to pay special attention to changing the scope and sensitivity. There are as many as three varieties of sensitivity in the settings (simple, in the scope, and for sniper rifles). Change the settings until the controls become familiar and responsive to you.
Skins in the game are unlocked by performing different types of kills. In addition to the appearance, they do not provide any bonuses, so saving up for them is worth only when you have already decided on your type of weapon. You can use some of the Bad Business codes that we are featuring if the title seems interesting and you'd like to try it. It will give you a nice starting edge.Play Bad Business on Roblox
11
Blackhawk Rescue Mission 5
The next Roblox experience on the list is called Blackhawk Rescue Mission 5, and it sounds like a game where you will have to rescue someone from somewhere, but the final gameplay turns out to be a little simpler. In other words, all you have to do in this shooter is to capture and hold roadblocks owned by NPCs. You can team up with friends if you create your own private server, which will make it even more interesting.
You will find many weapons that you can buy and upgrade with in-game currency. In order to gain this currency, you will have to complete tasks, but active users do not have problems with the lack of funds.
To unlock air and ground vehicles, you will have to increase the level of your character, so you will have to play for some time before you unlock them. Even if the gameplay sounds simple to you, this might be one of the best Roblox shooter games to play together with your friends.Play Blackhawk Rescue Mission 5 on Roblox
12
War Simulator
War Simulator is an interesting option, which is not only a shooter but a simulator as well. In this Roblox FPS, you can fight against your opponents in different periods of the world's history. Start your journey as a brave warrior during the war of tribes, and later on, destroy your enemies with guns and tanks.
For each kill, you will receive a certain amount of experience and money. Using this currency, you are able to buy new weapons and better equipment to make it easier to deal with opponents. Also, you will have to buy access to new eras, where enemies will become stronger, and weapons will be better and more powerful. Gradually, you will go through many periods of human development and find yourself in the distant future, which is already the fantasy of the authors.
The development and upgrades of opponents will be interesting for those who quickly get bored of fighting with the same bots. When changing eras, you will have to start the path almost from the beginning. War Simulator is an incredible shooter game with a great historical background. If you are looking for something more than just an FPS game, War Simulator is worth trying!Play War Simulator on Roblox
Roblox is so diverse that absolutely any game design idea can be turned into reality with its help. We hope that with our list, you will want to evaluate the best Roblox FPS games and maybe even try to create something of your own.
