Top 12 best Roblox FPS games

Our list of best Roblox FPS games opens with a solid analog of Call of Duty, which the developers managed to make based on Roblox. Energy Assault is a dynamic first-person shooter in a futuristic setting of CoD. Energy Assault largely copies the ideas of Activision, but at the same time, it can also pleasantly surprise players with its diversity. Users of the shooter note that the developers managed to recreate the most popular maps from Call of Duty, like Carentan, and did it really well. It is also worth noting that Energy Assault is considered almost the most spectacular shooter based on Roblox, and this is confirmed from the very first minutes you start it.

You can play and have fun in this Roblox FPS for dozens of hours because it has a rank system. For killing and winning matches, the player constantly receives points and, as a result, he can become the most dangerous shooter on the server. It is thanks to the competitive component that Energy Assault is of interest to players no less than the original Call of Duty. You can earn points for killing and winning matches. These points are then used to purchase cosmetic items, weapon skins, and other small items.

Be sure to try this shooter, at least to compare it with more advanced projects in this genre. Most likely, you will enjoy it and want to get acquainted with even more shooting games based on Roblox.