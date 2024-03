Top 12 best Roblox FPS games

At the moment, Zombie Uprising can safely be included in the category of the best zombie shooters based on Roblox. The authors worked on their brainchild for several years and eventually managed to create a cooperative action experience in which the team of players will have to endlessly fight off waves of bloodthirsty zombies. At first glance, the idea looks quite banal, but as soon as you start Zombie Uprising and get acquainted with a lot of interesting little things, you will want to shoot angular monsters for hours, forgetting about other games.

It is also worth noting that the latest Zombie Uprising updates have brought a bunch of new weapons and various improvements to the project. Right now, you can create a fighter with a unique arsenal that will deal with dozens of the living dead without any problems. Also in August last year, Zombie Uprising launched a large-scale event that lasted a whole month and attracted a huge audience. During this period, it introduced a ton of new weapons and upgrades for them, as well as a new map, unique character skins, and much more.

At the same time, the developers are constantly updating the maps so that Zombie Uprising does not become boring and offers fun from the process on an ongoing basis. It’s also a very popular co-op FPS game based on Roblox, so everyone should get acquainted with it without exception. You can earn in-game currency by completing various achievements and unlocking new skins for weapons and characters. Not only is it one of the best Roblox FPS games, but it was also included in the list of best Roblox zombie games, which tells you a lot how popular it is and how well it plays.