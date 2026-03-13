Bizarre Lineage tier list (March 2026) - White Snake or C-Moon?

Why not both?

Are you looking for the best Stand to use in Bizarre Lineage? Then you're in the right place, as you just landed on our Bizarre Lineage tier list.

Bizarre Lineage is a Roblox game inspired by the manga/anime Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, in which you fight other characters using Stands. You can have multiple Stands and switch whenever you want to, as all of them have their own moveset, playstyle, and power.

When you're not in the middle of a battle, you can follow a story and finish main and side quests, explore the vast map, or even participate in random events. The game features PvE and PvP, so anybody can jump in and play as they wish.

There are nearly twenty Stands in this RPG, and in our Bizarre Lineage tier list, we've ranked them all based on different stats, such as their damage output and speed. Now, let's dive in.