Bizarre Lineage tier list (March 2026) - White Snake or C-Moon?
Why not both?
Are you looking for the best Stand to use in Bizarre Lineage? Then you're in the right place, as you just landed on our Bizarre Lineage tier list.
Bizarre Lineage is a Roblox game inspired by the manga/anime Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, in which you fight other characters using Stands. You can have multiple Stands and switch whenever you want to, as all of them have their own moveset, playstyle, and power.
When you're not in the middle of a battle, you can follow a story and finish main and side quests, explore the vast map, or even participate in random events. The game features PvE and PvP, so anybody can jump in and play as they wish.
There are nearly twenty Stands in this RPG, and in our Bizarre Lineage tier list, we've ranked them all based on different stats, such as their damage output and speed. Now, let's dive in.
1
S Tier
White Snake is currently the best Stand in the game, both in PvP and PvE, so it's only natural for it to sit at the top of our Bizarre Lineage tier list. Its damage output and AoE are exceptional; it can fight from far away and is really easy to play. Obviously, it's also a rare Stand.
Made in Heaven is all about mobility and speed: it can easily chase enemies and finish them off thanks to its strong damage output.
As for C-Moon, it's a Stand with strong CC and, once again, high damage output. It's great for launching combos.
2
A Tier
Weather Report is another Stand with strong damage output, large AoE and great combo potential. It can be a good pick for PvP, but you should mostly use it in PvE.
The World is specialised in single-target damage, meaning it's a great choice for PvP. The same can be said for The World High Voltage, King Crimson and Star Platinum, but you should reconsider using them in PvE since they are less effective at farming groups of mobs quickly.
3
B Tier
Killer Queen is a great Stand if you prefer to fight from a distance. Its ranged moves have a decent AoE, but they're too weak to be used against single targets, especially in PvP.
Stone Free is the total opposite, so use it if you want to compete in PvP and don't have better Stands yet. It even has some moves that can knock back enemies.
Golden Experience can be used both for PvE and PvP early on, but you should switch to better ones as quickly as possible. It can heal, but its damage output is not that great.
4
C Tier
All these Stands have low damage output, and their movesets are not great either, so it's best to avoid them altogether if possible.
And that concludes our Bizarre Lineage tier list. Hopefully, it will help you choose the right Stands according to your playstyle. But remember that a strong Stand alone is not enough: you also need to practice and improve your character!
And if you're looking for other Roblox rankings, we probably have them here at PG. For example, we also have a Forsaken tier list and a Sailor Piece tier list.