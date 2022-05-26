Roblox is a platform known for its massive amount of multiplayer games! There are games there from every genre, created by a variety of different developers and studios. Horror is often jump scares, scary creatures, and lots of trying not to get murdered! In Roblox, you can play along with your friends or some strangers you have just met, so at least you are not taking on the entire scare on your own!

What even is a horror game though? A horror game is something scary or creepy. Often, a game that would make you jump or feel like you are at the edge of your seat, waiting for something bad to happen. It's a genre of games for people who like to feel on edge and be scared! Scary games and horror games on Roblox don't contain gore or graphic bodily harm and are more child friendly than other games can contain.

While there are plenty of different horror games on the platform - enough for a category specifically for it - we are going to be looking at the top 10 scariest Roblox games that you can enter and play right now! All of these games are free to play, have tons of active players, and are still kept up to date by the developers who have created them. Let’s get into the list of the top 10 scariest Roblox games so that you can dive into some horrifying games, with characters that look like they are from Lego.