Ninja Time tier list - Finest clans, elements and families

Creating the perfect combo, picking the right clan, family, and element, is nearly impossible. Our Ninja Time tier list ranks them all, helping you make the right choices.

Updated on November 5th, 2025

When talking about Ninja Time, we're referring to the Naruto-inspired Roblox experience where you can create your very own ninja, level them up, and adventure into the unknown, packed with battles and quests, just like one would expect from such an RPG.

Today, we'll dive into our Ninja Time tier list, where we rank all the clans, families, and elements, since it all ultimately comes down to those elements.

Clans

Elements

When you pick a clan, you essentially pick the fighting style you want to play. Just like in Naruto, some have the Sharingan, from the Uchiha Clan (which is pictured here as a few different clans based on the type of Sharingan), then we have those who have the Rinnegan (which is depicted as Purple Eyes in Ninja Time) - you get the gist.The elements are pretty straightforward - you spin and try to get Wood. That's the rarest (and best) element at the moment. And that's pretty much all you need to know. Other than that, it's just like in Naruto - your skills will use a specific element.

Family

How to get more spins?

Ninja Time tier list

The Family you pick is essentially your passive - you will get additional stats from the Family, such as increased Mastery with a specific element. You want to match that with the element of your choice.To earn Clans, Elements or Family, you have to use Spins. Lucky for you, we have the latest Ninja Time codes , so make sure you claim them before they expire.All in all, the best combos you can go for are any of the Clans/Families/Elements in the S tier. With those, you can get to the end-game easily, especially if you happen to get Thousand Hands or Purple Eyes. Other than that, you can experiment with a few different combos and spin whenever you have enough time and spins.

We had to separate the Ninja Time tier list into three different parts, covering clans, elements and families and ranking them accordingly. Feel free to use the links below to check out a specific tier list you're interested in.

