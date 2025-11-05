Ninja Time tier list - Finest clans, elements and families
Creating the perfect combo, picking the right clan, family, and element, is nearly impossible. Our Ninja Time tier list ranks them all, helping you make the right choices.
Updated on November 5th, 2025
When talking about Ninja Time, we're referring to the Naruto-inspired Roblox experience where you can create your very own ninja, level them up, and adventure into the unknown, packed with battles and quests, just like one would expect from such an RPG.
Today, we'll dive into our Ninja Time tier list, where we rank all the clans, families, and elements, since it all ultimately comes down to those elements.
ClansWhen you pick a clan, you essentially pick the fighting style you want to play. Just like in Naruto, some have the Sharingan, from the Uchiha Clan (which is pictured here as a few different clans based on the type of Sharingan), then we have those who have the Rinnegan (which is depicted as Purple Eyes in Ninja Time) - you get the gist.
ElementsThe elements are pretty straightforward - you spin and try to get Wood. That's the rarest (and best) element at the moment. And that's pretty much all you need to know. Other than that, it's just like in Naruto - your skills will use a specific element.
FamilyThe Family you pick is essentially your passive - you will get additional stats from the Family, such as increased Mastery with a specific element. You want to match that with the element of your choice.
Ninja Time tier listAll in all, the best combos you can go for are any of the Clans/Families/Elements in the S tier. With those, you can get to the end-game easily, especially if you happen to get Thousand Hands or Purple Eyes. Other than that, you can experiment with a few different combos and spin whenever you have enough time and spins.
We had to separate the Ninja Time tier list into three different parts, covering clans, elements and families and ranking them accordingly. Feel free to use the links below to check out a specific tier list you're interested in.
Clan tier list | Element tier list | Family tier list
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
Clan tier list
S tier
- Purple Eyes
- Meteor
- Thousand Hands
Thousand Hands clan has been a staple for a long time now. Purple Eyes (Rinnegan) and Meteor have also been top-tier and fan favourites. If you want to pick a clan that is always guaranteed to perform well (or at least until it gets nerfed in a future update), the ones listed above are all good picks.
A tier
- Raven
- Teleporter
- Black Flames
- White Eyes
- Fighter
- Yellow Thunder
- Intangible
In the A tier, we have clans that are generally good. They aren't as "wow" as the ones in the S tier, but they are decent, and plenty of high-level players still use them. It's a slightly better pick if you go for Teleporter or Raven, but that's just a personal preference.
All in all, you're good regardless of which one of these clans you pick.
B tier
- Bone
- Hero
Bone is okay-ish, but not in the long run. The same goes for Hero, even though it's an Epic. Towards the end game, you won't manage to achieve much if you keep them, so it's best to reroll until you get at least one of the A-tier clans.
C tier
- Bug
- Healer
These are the least favoured (by players) and are the worst-performing clans out of the bunch, and have a deserving place at the bottom of our Ninja Time tier list. I recommend you don't keep any of them and try to use your spins to reroll them.
2
Element tier list
|Tier
|Element
|S tier
|Wood, Crystal, Ice
|A tier
|Explosion, Boil
|B tier
|Lightning, Earth, Wind, Water, Fire
When it comes to elements, it's pretty basic. The best is Ice. It gives you a lot of stun, which is super helpful for farming. Wood is the rarest and best in terms of damage (DPS and AoE), and Crystal gives you some additional range and damage boosts.
The rest are okay, but ultimately, you should try to go for one of those three. The other elements are good in the beginning and mid-game, but they don't really give your character that extra boost in power you'll need once you reach a certain point.
3
Family tier list
|Tier
|Element
|S tier
|Purple Eyes, Thousand Hands
|A tier
|Red Eyes, White Eyes, Monkey, Yellow Thunder, Fighter
|B tier
|Expansion, Dog, Shadow, Bug, Bone, Hero
|C tier
|Healer, Soul
Like I said in the beginning, the Family gives you an extra boost in passive stats. You can get an additional Mastery with a specific element, which can be a huge boost. Ideally, you want Purple Eyes or Thousand Hands, but if you can't get those and you happen to get Monkey, that is also pretty good - it's a universal Family that boosts everything.
That's our whole tier list for Ninja Time, including every element, family and clan. We hope that you found the combo that suits you the most.