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Tier C includes Roblox Reaper 2 Shikai that need to be urgently replaced with more powerful ones as soon as you're able to. Even though some players enjoy a good challenge, the best option is still to replace them with a higher-tier Shikai if you want to do well. Fortunately, Roblox Reaper 2 provides you with enough different Shikai for this.

Wabisuke

Zangetsu

Wabisuke

Even though Wabisuke is one of the weakest Shikai in Roblox Reaper 2, Wabisuke Shikai is extremely easy to get, which is useful during the early game stages.

The first Wabisuke attack is Depress, one of the strangest attacks in the game. It increases the weight of enemies’ weapons, forcing them to stumble in one place. Moreover, Depress can easily bypass any block. The second attack is Mitigate, one more unblockable attack of Wabisuke Shikai. This knocks enemies into the air and then deals a powerful hit, slamming them into the ground. Finally, the last Wabisuke attack is Dominate. It allows you to grab an enemy and deal significant damage with your weight.

That’s our whole Reaper 2 tier list. Even though all Shikai in this game give you some advantages over players who don't use them, there is a significant difference between Tier C and Tier S Shikai. So, feel free to use the most powerful one to dominate the battlefield.

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