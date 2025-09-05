Garden Tower Defense tier list - master your plants
With its simple gameplay at first glance, Garden Tower Defense doesn't exactly scream "challenging"; however, the moment you dive into your very first stage, you'll be convinced otherwise (not to mention totally get schooled and humbled).
With such difficult opponents, you'll soon wonder which units you should deploy to keep your defence intact - and that's where our Garden Tower Defense tier list comes into play. We've ranked all the plants you can summon right now, so you don't have to think twice between deploying your Dragon Fruit or Lemon Tree. Yes, we have a clear winner among these two (spoiler: it's the Lemon Tree).
So, are you eager to learn which plants give you the most bang for your buck? You'll find out on the following pages - or better yet, why not claim the latest Garden Tower Defense codes too, so you can really get a proper head start?
Right then - let's take a look at the complete Garden TD tier list!
S+ Tier | S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
S+ Tier
|Speed Sprinkler
|Lil Stump
|Venus Flytrap
|Blueberries
|Beehive
|Bloodvine
|Icebuds
|Petalray
|Electric Beetroot
|Mango Cluster
|Hellroot
|Big Mushroom
|Rafflesia
|Bronze Bloodvine
|Bronze Big Mushroom
|Lucky Clover
|Silver Bloodvine
|Silver Big Mushroom
|Tiki Tower
|Gold Bloodvine
|Gold Big Mushroom
|Electroleaf
|Juggercorn
|Blossom Barrage
|Dual Blasterbud
|Rosebeam
As you might have guessed, some of the strongest plants in our Garden Tower Defense tier list belong right here. Here you'll find powerful AoE damage dealers like all the Big Mushroom varieties, which are simply fun to play!
We also have the Lucky Clover, which is a Support, and probably one of the best ones out there. As the name suggests, it boosts your Luck.
Hellroot is one absolutely amazing AoE, which also deals DoT (burn). It's definitely the best of both worlds for AoE and ST.
S Tier
|Lawnmower
|Laser Plant
|Stun Flower
|Confusion Plant
|Pyropetal
|Sporefang
|Bubble Plant
|Seed Mech
|Atomic Pepper
|Doompetal
|Glass Blueberries
|Grapes
|Silver Rafflesia
|Golem
|Corn
|Gold Rafflesia
|Bronze Golem
|Silver Golem
|Gold Golem
Corn is okay, but it is not as good as Juggercorn, which not only has higher flat stats, but also better range.
Doompetal is one of my personal favourites, and even though it is not in the S+ tier, it can still deal considerable damage, especially against single targets.
The Laser Plant is lower-rarity than most of the others, but it works almost as well. It costs as much as the Confusion Plant to deploy (1500), but it deals good damage and has a pretty low cooldown.
A Tier
|Cabbage
|Pineapple Cannon
|Money Tree
|Venus Floortrap
|Boombulb
|Palm Tree
|Fruit Molotov
|Broccoli
|Inferno Stump
|Lemon Tree
|Sonic Bloom
|Drone
|Pak Choi
|Umbra
|Repair Worker
|Fan Flower
|Peas in a Pod
|Walnut
|Potshade
|Sunflower
|Watermelon
|Pesticider
|Glass Bamboo
|Bronze Rafflesia
|Glass Bubble Plant
|Glass Sunflower
Some of the plants in the A tier are pretty good, but despite some of them being rarer than others, they aren't quite as "wow". The Glass Sunflower is okay, but its damage is not that great.
As for the Pesticider, it could rank higher, but it has such a high deploy cost (3000) that it's simply not practical - there are better and cheaper options out there for sure.
The Venus Floortrap is a rare plant, and you shouldn't confuse it with the Venus Flytrap, which is a lot rarer. The Floortrap is a "Trap", and it does pretty high damage considering how common it is.
B Tier
|Radish
|Sunflower
|Vines
|Farmer
|Gnome
|Eggplant
|Potato
|Aloe Vera
|Dragon Fruit
|Cherries
|Pumpkin
|Ghost Pepper
|Slapleaf
|Stemstrike
|Bamboo
|Chili Pepper
|Garlicopter
|Durian
|Grandma
|Kiwi Cannon
Many of these plants are viable early on, especially the Ghost Pepper - this one does really good damage for its rarity, and it's also super cheap (400).
Cherries might not seem that strong early on, but if you max them, they can deal significant damage to any opponent, especially bosses.
Durian is known for its signature "aroma" (a.k.a. insane smell), hence earning its place in our Garden Tower Defense tier list. It deals AoE damage, but it's ranked in the B tier because it has a pretty high cost for what it does.
C Tier
|Cactus
|Onion
|Pomegranate
|Tomato
|Strawberry
|Dandelion
|Scarecrow
|Mushroom
|Baby Carrots
|Rose Trap
The plants in this tier you won't use for very long. The Tomato is your starter plant, and although it's super cheap, it doesn't do much - it focuses on a single target, so you will swap them out as soon as you get something better.
As for the rest, it's pretty much the same story for all of them.
And there you have it - we've always known how beneficial plants are in real life, but our Garden Tower Defense tier list takes it a step further by ranking which ones are even more beneficial than others, doesn't it?
