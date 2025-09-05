Garden Tower Defense tier list - master your plants

Are you eager to learn which plants give you the most bang for your buck? Whether that's the Dragon Fruit or the Lemon Tree, our Garden Tower Defense tier list ranks all the plants you can summon!

With its simple gameplay at first glance, Garden Tower Defense doesn't exactly scream "challenging"; however, the moment you dive into your very first stage, you'll be convinced otherwise (not to mention totally get schooled and humbled).

With such difficult opponents, you'll soon wonder which units you should deploy to keep your defence intact - and that's where our Garden Tower Defense tier list comes into play. We've ranked all the plants you can summon right now, so you don't have to think twice between deploying your Dragon Fruit or Lemon Tree. Yes, we have a clear winner among these two (spoiler: it's the Lemon Tree).

So, are you eager to learn which plants give you the most bang for your buck? You'll find out on the following pages - or better yet, why not claim the latest Garden Tower Defense codes too, so you can really get a proper head start?

Right then - let's take a look at the complete Garden TD tier list!

