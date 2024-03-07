Top 7 best Roblox tower defense games
Updated by Ivan Spasojevic on March 07, 2024 - New game added
Roblox is known for having so many different games in a huge amount of genres. Though many of the games tend to be role-playing, parkour or open-world, there are a good amount of tower defense games that are quite popular on the platform. Unlike most tower defense games on mobile, all of the ones on Roblox have the option to play with your friends. These people will join you in defending, placing towers, and keeping your main building safe.
The popular tower defense games on Roblox often have towers that are characters, building up an army to defend an area. Others have funny kid-friendly jokes, and some have lots of options and different ways to vote so you and your friends can find the best worlds to play in. There is a lot of variety within the tower defense genre on Roblox, which brings a lot of fun to these games.
We have compiled a list of seven tower defense games on Roblox that currently have an active player base and are still gaining updates. These games are the best of the best currently on the platform and are quite popular amongst players, so if you like Roblox tower defense games, check out some of the ones on this list!
1
Ultimate Tower Defense
Ultimate Tower Defense is a very popular and long-standing tower defense game, where the towers are popular anime characters that you can place to attack the various enemies that start appearing and walking down the path. You can only place five of each of the towers out on the field, but you can upgrade them and make sure that you are spending your money wisely! Other players who are playing with you can also place their towers, helping create a world of towers defending themselves.
If you're having trouble picking the right towers, take a look at the UTD tier list.
2
Toilet Tower Defense
Personally, I am not sure what every child's obsession is around toilet humour, but that concept has made Toilet Tower Defense one of the most popular tower defense games on the platform. This one has all of your enemies stuck in the toilets, which is quite fun. It's known for its wacky and strange towers that you can place along the set path that the enemies will travel down. These are strange creatures that can then be upgraded and further used to defend yourself! You can play with up to four other players on a single map, all placing characters.
3
Skibidi Tower Defense
Skibidi Tower Defense is one of the most fun experiences on Roblox in general, not just in tower defense game genre. In essence, you'll defend against a horde of...toilets. Yes, you read this right, toilets are walking in the streets, trying to have their own way, but you and your mighty towers will stand firm against this nonsense! Of course, you'll unlock new towers and upgrade them as you progress, and all of the toilet ceramics will suffer at their mighty hand. I didn't think it would be this fun, but then I got hooked after the first round. And I'm sure you'll get hooked as well.
4
All Star Tower Defense
Another tower defense game that has anime characters, All Star Tower Defense actually has you selecting characters (who act as towers) before you enter the arena. These three characters will then be your towers, and you can place them around the map. All Star Tower Defense actually has specific areas for each of the different characters - some characters need to be on higher hills, others need to be on flat land. You can also upgrade your characters to continue your defense.
If you decide to give it a go, use some of the All Star Tower Defense codes.
5
Tower Defense Simulator
Tower Defense Simulator is another tower defense game that has you working with your friends to defend a specific route. The towers you place down are characters who have various weapons - and you are much taller than them, so you can feel like giants in the world! You can upgrade your towers and place specific towers in specific places. TD Simulator has a lot of different arenas and characters to select, as well as difficulty levels.
6
Bathtub Tower Defense
Bathtub Tower Defense is a game that feels similar to Toilet Tower Defense, but this time your enemies come out of their portal in bathtubs - a great defensive vehicle. In the lobby of Bathtub Tower Defense, you need to unlock various different characters, who work as towers that you can place around and upgrade. When you play with friends, they can bring the towers they have unlocked, and you can upgrade them. There are massive towers in this game, which look quite looming on the map!
7
Skibi Defense
Skibi Defense is a tower defense game with a massive menu, showcasing a bunch of different story maps as well as unlimited maps. You will need to complete different maps to unlock more, and having this menu instead of the random portals in the lobby can be a little less overwhelming! The worlds themselves have themed characters that you can place inside them, and you can wander around the map, checking things out.
These are the most popular Roblox tower defense games at the moment. Fans of anime will be excited to learn that we have a collection of the finest Roblox anime games, and here are our favourite Roblox games to play with friends.