Top 7 best Roblox tower defense games

Updated by Ivan Spasojevic on March 07, 2024 - New game added

Roblox is known for having so many different games in a huge amount of genres. Though many of the games tend to be role-playing, parkour or open-world, there are a good amount of tower defense games that are quite popular on the platform. Unlike most tower defense games on mobile , all of the ones on Roblox have the option to play with your friends. These people will join you in defending, placing towers, and keeping your main building safe.

The popular tower defense games on Roblox often have towers that are characters, building up an army to defend an area. Others have funny kid-friendly jokes, and some have lots of options and different ways to vote so you and your friends can find the best worlds to play in. There is a lot of variety within the tower defense genre on Roblox, which brings a lot of fun to these games.

We have compiled a list of seven tower defense games on Roblox that currently have an active player base and are still gaining updates. These games are the best of the best currently on the platform and are quite popular amongst players, so if you like Roblox tower defense games, check out some of the ones on this list!