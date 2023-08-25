Anime Adventures tier list of best heroes
To help you pick the best characters in the game, we have ranked them all in this tier list.
Roblox is getting more and more popular every year, and it's no surprise since players can find thousands of Roblox titles of different genres to try, including Tower Defense.
Among all the Roblox games in this genre, Anime Adventures is especially popular. In the game, you have to summon various heroes based on famous anime characters such as Bleach, One Piece, Fairy Tail, etc. Each of these characters will help you fight off waves of dangerous enemies. The more enemies you destroy, the more gems you get - but you can't progress quickly without strong Heroes. So, read on to find out about the best heroes in our Anime Adventures tier list. And while you are here, make sure to check our My Hero Ultra Impact tier list as well as our AU Reborn tier list. We also have a Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator tier list for your reading pleasure.
WHAT ANIME ADVENTURES TIER LIST IS ABOUT?
Anime Adventures has several modes, including Story and Infinite. In both of them, you can earn Gems and upgrade your heroes, but putting together a good team can be a difficult challenge.
Initially, players can create a team of four heroes - the higher your level is, the larger the team you can use. And after reaching level 50, players can use up to six heroes.
Heroes in Anime Adventures differ not only in abilities but also in rarity and types. The higher the rarity of the character, the less likely it is to summon him. There are five rarities in total:
- Secret
- Mythic
- Legendary
- Epic
- Rare
Hero types show what role and place they should occupy on the field. Some are more suitable for close combat, while others are better for ranged combat. Here are all the five hero types in Anime Adventures:
- Hill - These heroes are good for ranged attacks and have almost no AoE attacks.
- Ground - These heroes, on the contrary, have a short range, but a large AoE potential.
- Hybrid - These heroes are somewhere between Hill and Ground.
- Summoner - These heroes can summon your units to fight enemies.
- Farm - These heroes will help you earn more money during battles.
To win in Anime Adventures, you need to create strong teams by combining different types. Of course, not all heroes in the game are equally strong, and some are almost useless. That is why we created this tier list to help you build a team of the best characters. You can also find Anime Adventures codes for gems and summon tickets.Original article by Alina Novichenko. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S Tier
As always, the top of this Anime Adventures tier list contains some of the best heroes in the game. Having assembled a team of them, you can dominate at any level. But, of course, you will need to spend a lot of time summoning most of them.
- Daky (Obi)
- Tango (God of Flashiness)
- Gyutaru
- Gyutaru (Moon)
- Mirka
- Haze (Rage)
- Haze
- Oshy (Idol)
- Goju (Six Eyes)
- Ezra
- Toshin
- Todorro (Half)
- Aizo (Final)
- Jokujo (The World)
- Puchi
- JIO (Over Heaven)
- Jolyna (Determination)
- Natzo
- Luci (Celestial)
- Gray
- Tatsumiki (Tornado)
- Broke (Soul King)
- All Force
- Itadoki
- Julio (Wizard King)
- Kisoko (Bankai)
- Lulu
- Ezra (Lightning/True Heart/Valkyrie)
- Goju
- Jelly
- Cel (Super Perfect)
- Kent
- Ice Queen (Empire's Strongest)
- Yamomoto (Hellfire)
- Emili
- Yuto (Cursed Child)
- Weather
- Yamomoto
- Sukuno
- Toshin (Dragon Lotus)
- Getu
- Bulmy
- Todorro (Released)
- Aizo (Fusion)
- Sonic (Speed)
- Meruam
- Getu (Maximum)
- Soi Fan
- Eta (One-Eye)
- Gone (Adult)
- Red Scar
- Ichi (Dusk)
- Yono (Spirit)
- Bang (Silver Fang)
- Brulo
- Soi Fan (Hornet)
- Marada (Founder)
- Lord Boron
- Coyote (Primera)
- Kizzua (Whirlwind)
- Lucky (Thunder Fiend)
- Wenda
- Aokijo (Blue Pheasant)
- Julio
- Kenpaki (Maniac)
- Itochi (Susanoo)
- Itochi (Amaterasu)
- Dany (Creation)
- Greed (Hunt)
- Snake Princess
- King (Sloth)
- Melio (Assault)
- Gowthy (Invasion)
- Mist Ninja
- Sosuke (Storm)
- Pride (The One)
- Toby
- Pride (Day)
- Merlyn (Infinity)
- Pride (Night)
- Vegita (Super II)
- Vegita (Super)
- Golden Freezo (Emperor)
- Veko
- Endeavor (Hellflame)
- Ria (Devil Princess)
- Akena (Fallen Angel)
- Hawk (Fierce Wings)
- Dezu (Vigilante)
- Dezu (Blackwhip)
- Kuneko (Hell-Cat)
- Shigaruko (Symbol of Fear)
- Bakugo (Howitzer)
Ezra
This hero is based on Erza from Fairy Tail. And just like the original character, Ezra can deal massive damage at close range. She also has powerful AoE attacks.
Goju
This Ground-type hero is one of the strongest in the game. He can deal massive damage with his AoE attacks. Also, his evolved form is equally effective against any enemies.
Weather
A Hybrid-type hero, Weather has high damage and AoE potential. Moreover, Weather is one of the best DPS characters in the game.
2
A Tier
Source: YouTube NiNZ
In A Tier, you will also find very strong heroes. They can take on almost any opponent, but they are not as universally strong as those in S Tier.
- Daky
- Oshy
- Carrot (Soulong)
- Tango (Score)
- Tango
- Aokijo
- Asto
- Ice Queen
- Haka (Reflection)
- Kit (Focus/Frenzy/Lethal/Precision)
- Jolyna
- Fire Fist
- JIO
- Kenpaki
- Ulquiro (Resurrección)
- Chairman Neteru
- King Meruam
- Neteru
- Puchi (Heaven/New Moon)
- Kumo
- Emperor Whitehair
- Marada
- Kisoko
- Geno (Overdrive)
- Geno (Incinerate)
- Ichi (Final Dusk)
- Megomu (Chimera Shadow)
- Uru (Antithesis)
- Pito
- Kent (Overtime)
- Lucky
- Whitehair
- Akano
- Saicky
- Mochi
- Super Chunks
- Renzi
- Metal Knight (Arsenal)
- Bang
- Sonic
- Noel
- Tatsumiki
- Ging
- Luci
- Yuto
- Megomu
- Ichi (Full Hollow)
- Speedcart
- Zeike
- Ermo (Duplicate)
- Magnu
- Metal Knight
- Boron
- Mochi Charlot
- Erein
- Blackhair
- Orwin
- All Force (Symbol of Peace)
- Power (Fiend)
- Ariva
- Chainsaw (Hybrid)
- Juozu (Joker)
- Ghacco (Album)
- Erein (Founder)
- Yamo
- Tarata (Ignite)
- Noel (Valkyrie Armor)
- Yono
- Pito (Terpsichora)
- Noruto (Beast Cloak)
- Levy
- Natzo (Lightning Dragon Mode)
- Ariva (Reaper)
- Aizo (Chrysalis)
- Kizzua (Godspeed)
- Jokujo (Serious)
- Gray (Devil Slayer)
- Thor (Awakened)
- Sosuke (Hebi)
- Shisu (Flicker)
- Dany
- Greed
- King
- Melio
- Gowthy
- Shisu
- Thor
- Kobeno (Scared)
- Merlyn
- Inuyashu
- Android 21
- Yoshina
- Yoshina (Spirit)
- Tatsumo
- Golden Freezo
- Piccoru (Fusion)
- Piccoru (Nameless)
- Hanje (Captain)
- Hanje
- Ria
- Akena
- Kuneko
- Shigaruko
- Endeavor
- Hawk
- Bakugo
- Jozo
- Unohona
- Ji Mo Ri
AokijoA Ground-type hero, Aokijo is a great DPS character with a long-range AoE. He can also freeze enemies and bosses.
KenpakiHe is another great Ground-type hero. He can deal both Physical and Light damage. Moreover, Kenpaki can stun enemies.
MaradaThis Ground-type hero does not have as much damage as Kenpaki or Aokijo. However, he makes up for it with the widest AoE Cone attacks. Moreover, he can freeze enemies.
3
B Tier
Source: YouTube Blam Spot
B Tier heroes are of medium strength and can only be effective against certain enemies. You also need to carefully select a team that will strengthen their weaknesses. And if possible, it is better to use characters from higher tiers.
- Carrot
- Ulquiro
- Tarata
- Yamo (Captain)
- Togu
- Future Guhon
- Renkoko
- Jelly (Heaven)
- Coyote
- Crush (Ace)
- Juozu
- Fleet Admiral Akano
- Aizo (Betrayal)
- Lulu (Geass)
- Red Scar (Conqueror)
- Broke
- Peruna (Ghost Princess)
- Dark Asto
- Peruna
- Akoku (Destruction)
- Crush
- Blue Devil
- Ging (Sacred Spear)
- Hie
- Navi (Thief)
- Haka
- Heavy Weather
- Chainsaw
- Akin (Contract)
- Ruki
- Legendary Brulo
- Hisova
- Gone
- Mecha Freezo
- Touci
- Kazeki (Centipede)
- Shingo
- Cel (Semi-Perfect)
- Kazoru
- Agony
- Renkoko (ABLAZE)
- Kit
- Angel (Devil)
- Hime (Ghost)
- Eta
- Power
- Aizo
- Akin
- Angel
- Noruto (Demon Cloak)
ToguHe is a legendary Hero based on Toge Inumaki from Jujutsu Kaisen. And while Togu doesn't talk much, he can deal decent Magic damage. Moreover, his AoE attacks have a large radius.
RukiShe is a Ground-type hero, and although she will attack single targets at first, after a couple of upgrades, she will start to use AoE attacks. Ruki can also deal both magic and ice damage.
EtaThis Hero is one of the best DPS characters in her tier. And the more you upgrade her, the faster she can destroy enemies.
4
C Tier
Source: YouTube Zeprezz
In C tier, you will find rather weak heroes. They can only be useful in the early stages of the game or if you don't have anyone better. But you can't progress quickly with them.
- Chunks
- Dabo
- Levy Ackman
- Itochi
- Nightmare Luffo
- Moriu
- Goko Blue
- Akoku
- Jiorno
- Armein
- Diavoro
- Ghacco
- Ermo
- Gaaro
- Kizzua
- Cel (Perfect)
- Todorro
- Ichi (Masked)
- Jokujo
- Karyoin
- Grim Jaw
- Norro
- Mivawk
- Juvy
- Gajule
- Nobaba
- Bakayua
- Lao
- Luffo (Marine’s Ford)
- Croc
- Hime
- Kobeno
- Denjy
- Moriu (Shadow Lord)
- Navi
ItochiHe is a Hill-type hero that deals magic and fire damage. However, he has rather low damage.
DiavoroHe is a ground-type hero. Diavoro can deal physical damage and slow enemies for a few seconds. However, compared to other tiers, Diavoro's stun abilities are weak.
NobabaNobaba is also a rather weak hero. Although her AoE attacks have a good radius, she has very low damage.
5
D Tier
Source: YouTube markolision
And finally, we have the D Tier. These are the weakest Heroes in Anime Adventures. You should not play as them if you want to progress in the game. If you don't have any of the characters from the tiers above, try to summon someone better as soon as possible.
- Inosoku
- Freezo (Final)
- Zennu
- Geno
- Underhaul
- Goko Black
- Sanjay
- Getan
- Luffo
- Uru
- Usoap
- Urakara
- Piccoru
- Kazashu
- Johna
- Josuka
- Ichi
- Sakuro
- Kazeki
- Aman
- Nezuka
- Dezu
- Sosuke
- Bakujo
- Goko
- Vegita
- Krillo
- Noruto
- Tanji
- Zoru
InosokuHe is a hero based on a Demon Slayer character. And while the original character was incredibly strong, in Anime Adventures, Inosoku is one of the weakest. His damage is very low, and he is not effective in most battles.
UsoapThis Hill Hero also has low damage and a fairly low range. He won't grow stronger even after the max upgrade.
NezukaShe is a very cute Ground-type Hero, but Nezuka has very low damage. Moreover, her AoE attacks have a small radius.
That's all you need to know about our Anime Adventures tier list. There are a lot of heroes in the game, and not all of them are strong or useful. Feel free to use our guide to create the strongest team in the game.