Anime Adventures tier list of best heroes

To help you pick the best characters in the game, we have ranked them all in this tier list.

- re-checked the list

Roblox is getting more and more popular every year, and it's no surprise since players can find thousands of Roblox titles of different genres to try, including Tower Defense.

Among all the Roblox games in this genre, Anime Adventures is especially popular. In the game, you have to summon various heroes based on famous anime characters such as Bleach, One Piece, Fairy Tail, etc. Each of these characters will help you fight off waves of dangerous enemies. The more enemies you destroy, the more gems you get - but you can't progress quickly without strong Heroes. So, read on to find out about the best heroes in our Anime Adventures tier list. And while you are here, make sure to check our My Hero Ultra Impact tier list as well as our AU Reborn tier list. We also have a Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator tier list for your reading pleasure.

WHAT ANIME ADVENTURES TIER LIST IS ABOUT?

Anime Adventures has several modes, including Story and Infinite. In both of them, you can earn Gems and upgrade your heroes, but putting together a good team can be a difficult challenge.

Initially, players can create a team of four heroes - the higher your level is, the larger the team you can use. And after reaching level 50, players can use up to six heroes.

Heroes in Anime Adventures differ not only in abilities but also in rarity and types. The higher the rarity of the character, the less likely it is to summon him. There are five rarities in total:

Secret

Mythic

Legendary

Epic

Rare

Hero types show what role and place they should occupy on the field. Some are more suitable for close combat, while others are better for ranged combat. Here are all the five hero types in Anime Adventures:

Hill - These heroes are good for ranged attacks and have almost no AoE attacks.

Ground - These heroes, on the contrary, have a short range, but a large AoE potential.

Hybrid - These heroes are somewhere between Hill and Ground.

Summoner - These heroes can summon your units to fight enemies.

Farm - These heroes will help you earn more money during battles.

To win in Anime Adventures, you need to create strong teams by combining different types. Of course, not all heroes in the game are equally strong, and some are almost useless. That is why we created this tier list to help you build a team of the best characters. You can also find Anime Adventures codes for gems and summon tickets.

Original article by Alina Novichenko. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.