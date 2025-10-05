SpongeBob Tower Defense tier list [UPD 22]

Updated on October 5th, 2025 - Latest Addition: Mega-Hydra Karen (Exotic)

When you want to adventure deep underwater and explore Bikini Bottom, you might want to gear up first. Because having some top-tier units is key to defeating the waves of enemies, and our SpongeBob Tower Defense tier list ranks each one!

The whole point of SpongeBob Tower Defense, which admittedly is one of my favourite Roblox experiences (right up there next to Dress to Impress and Adopt Me), is to deploy units to attack the enemies assaulting your base. Each level has a different layout that enemies follow, and if you want to annihilate them before losing all your life, you need to think carefully about each unit's placement.

You can level up the characters, equip them with Traits and even fuse them. But that's not all. Since you want to have the highest chances possible at passing all the levels (or as many as possible in Endless mode), you want to use your best. Which ones are the best? That's what you will discover in the following pages.

Best units in the game

SpongeBob Tower Defense tier list