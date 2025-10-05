SpongeBob Tower Defense tier list [UPD 22]
Updated on October 5th, 2025 - Latest Addition: Mega-Hydra Karen (Exotic)
When you want to adventure deep underwater and explore Bikini Bottom, you might want to gear up first. Because having some top-tier units is key to defeating the waves of enemies, and our SpongeBob Tower Defense tier list ranks each one!
The whole point of SpongeBob Tower Defense, which admittedly is one of my favourite Roblox experiences (right up there next to Dress to Impress and Adopt Me), is to deploy units to attack the enemies assaulting your base. Each level has a different layout that enemies follow, and if you want to annihilate them before losing all your life, you need to think carefully about each unit's placement.
You can level up the characters, equip them with Traits and even fuse them. But that's not all. Since you want to have the highest chances possible at passing all the levels (or as many as possible in Endless mode), you want to use your best. Which ones are the best? That's what you will discover in the following pages.
Best units in the gameFrom secret units to Mythics and lower, our SpongeBob Tower Defense tier list compares them all and ranks them accordingly. Be it a limited edition of SpongeBob or an exclusive Squidward, you can find exactly which ones you should try to have on your roster.
SpongeBob Tower Defense tier listSince you can have up to six units (based on your level), I recommend you always try to use those found in the highest tiers. That is, if you have them, of course.
And without further ado, let's dive into this SpongeBob Tower Defense tier list!
S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Mega-Hydra Karen
|Exotic
|SpongeHenge
|Secret
|Cyborg Plankton
|Secret
|Cosmic Spongebob
|Mythic
|Broken Squidward
|Mythic
|Captain Magma
|Mythic
|Dream Gary
|Secret
|Handsome Squidward
|Legendary
|GG Rock SpongeBob
|Mythic
|SpongeGar
|Mythic
|Hibernation Sandy
|Mythic
|The Quickster
|Mythic
|Snow Mollusk
|Legendary
|Smitty Werbenjagermanjensen
|Mythic
|Realistic Fish Head
|Mythic
|Dirty Dan
|Mythic
|Krusty Krab
|Rare
2
A tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Mermaid Man
|Mythic
|Band Geek Pearl
|Legendary
|Soaring Starfish
|Limited
|King Neptune
|Mythic
|Patty Obsessed Squidward
|Epic
|Texas Sandy
|Epic
|Atomic Flounder
|Epic
|Miss Appear
|Legendary
|Mermaid Man SpongeBob
|Epic
|Flying Dutchman
|Legendary
|Man Ray
|Mythic
|Pearl
|Rare
|Larry The Lobster
|Epic
|Grandma SquarePants
|Rare
3
B tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Elastic Waistband
|Rare
|Mr. Krabs
|Legendary
|Band Geek Mr. Krabs
|Legendary
|Band Geek Plankton
|Legendary
|Tango Karen
|Legendary
|Plankton
|Legendary
|Dirty Bubble
|Epic
|DoodleBob
|Legendary
|Barnacle Boy Patrick
|Uncommon
4
C tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Slappy Laszlo
|Rare
|Squilliam Fancyson
|Rare
|Band Geek SpongeBob
|Common
|Karen
|Epic
|Band Geek Patrick
|Common
|Band Geek Squidward
|Common
|Band Geek Sandy
|Rare
|Princess Mindy
|Epic
|Band Geek Mrs. Puff
|Common
|Baby Prunes
|Epic
|Old Man Jenkins
|Rare
|Mrs. Puff
|Rare
|Bubble Buddy
|Rare
|Kevin C. Cucumber
|Rare
|Lord Royal Highness
|Rare
|Karate SpongeBob
|Uncommon
|SpongeBob
|Common
|Gene Scallop
|Uncommon
|Goofy Goober Waiter
|Uncommon
|Gary
|Common
|Squidward
|Common
|Jim
|Uncommon
|Bubble Bass
|Uncommon
|Barnacle Boy
|Uncommon
|Patrick
|Common
|Sandy
|Common
At the bottom of our SpongeBob Tower Defense tier list, we have units that are not that good in the grand scheme of things. You can use them (if you get them) at the very start, mainly for Act 1, but other than that, it's best you try to obtain the units that are ranked in the A tier or S tier. They lack a lot of attack power and speed, so later on, you won't be able to keep up with killing all the enemy waves.
