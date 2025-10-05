Menu
SpongeBob Tower Defense tier list [UPD 22]

By Cristina Mesesan
iOS + Android
| Roblox
SpongeBob Tower Defense tier list [UPD 22]

Updated on October 5th, 2025 - Latest Addition: Mega-Hydra Karen (Exotic)

When you want to adventure deep underwater and explore Bikini Bottom, you might want to gear up first. Because having some top-tier units is key to defeating the waves of enemies, and our SpongeBob Tower Defense tier list ranks each one!

The whole point of SpongeBob Tower Defense, which admittedly is one of my favourite Roblox experiences (right up there next to Dress to Impress and Adopt Me), is to deploy units to attack the enemies assaulting your base. Each level has a different layout that enemies follow, and if you want to annihilate them before losing all your life, you need to think carefully about each unit's placement. 

You can level up the characters, equip them with Traits and even fuse them. But that's not all. Since you want to have the highest chances possible at passing all the levels (or as many as possible in Endless mode), you want to use your best. Which ones are the best? That's what you will discover in the following pages. 

Best units in the game

From secret units to Mythics and lower, our SpongeBob Tower Defense tier list compares them all and ranks them accordingly. Be it a limited edition of SpongeBob or an exclusive Squidward, you can find exactly which ones you should try to have on your roster. 

spongebob tower defense spongebob mage

SpongeBob Tower Defense tier list

Since you can have up to six units (based on your level), I recommend you always try to use those found in the highest tiers. That is, if you have them, of course.
S tier  |  A tier  |  B tier  |  C tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S tier

handsome squidward character preview
NameRarity
Mega-Hydra Karen Exotic
SpongeHenge Secret
Cyborg Plankton Secret
Cosmic Spongebob Mythic
Broken Squidward Mythic
Captain Magma Mythic
Dream Gary Secret
Handsome Squidward Legendary
GG Rock SpongeBob Mythic
SpongeGar Mythic
Hibernation Sandy Mythic
The Quickster Mythic
Snow Mollusk Legendary
Smitty Werbenjagermanjensen Mythic
Realistic Fish Head Mythic
Dirty Dan Mythic
Krusty Krab Rare

Handsome Squidward is just a fabulous unit. His attack is AoE, allowing him to hit multiple enemies. Furthermore, it has some CC in the form of Slow, which will help you slow down the enemies he's attacking and thus the wave.

GG Rock SpongeBob is really cool - he plays his guitar and shoots a blue ray at enemies, which basically obliterates everyone. His attack is super high and he is one of the best out there in terms of damage.

Captain Magma is a variation of Squidward, which is insane in terms of pure, flaming damage. Quite literally. He shoots a fire beam at enemies, in a similar way to GG Rock SpongeBob, but it's a lot deadlier (in my experience).

2
A tier

texas sandy character preview
NameRarity
Mermaid Man Mythic
Band Geek Pearl Legendary
Soaring Starfish Limited
King Neptune Mythic
Patty Obsessed Squidward Epic
Texas Sandy Epic
Atomic Flounder Epic
Miss Appear Legendary
Mermaid Man SpongeBob Epic
Flying Dutchman Legendary
Man Ray Mythic
Pearl Rare
Larry The Lobster Epic
Grandma SquarePants Rare

King Neptune is a good unit that has AoE attacks that can affect a designated spot. His area of attack is pretty high, so it's good to place him in the corners for maximum damage output.

Soaring Starfish is the only Limited unit available right now, and it has kind of a unique style. He can be placed above the enemy path and will drop chocolate bombs on any foes foolish enough to walk underneath.

Mermaid Man SpongeBob is decent, but he feels like the lesser version of Captain Magma. He fires a water beam at the enemies and deals AoE damage to the units in the area.

3
B tier

barnacle boy patrick character preview
NameRarity
Elastic Waistband Rare
Mr. Krabs Legendary
Band Geek Mr. Krabs Legendary
Band Geek Plankton Legendary
Tango Karen Legendary
Plankton Legendary
Dirty Bubble Epic
DoodleBob Legendary
Barnacle Boy Patrick Uncommon

Barnacle Boy Patrick is the unit that carried me through the first 10 levels with ease. He has decent attack speed, and when he reaches level five, he becomes a reliable unit to deploy multiple times.

Elastic Waistband is also not that great. He is another version of Patrick, and can be placed in corners for maximum damage output. Basically, he spins and deals damage to the enemies in the area.

4
C tier

spongebob character preview
NameRarity
Slappy Laszlo Rare
Squilliam Fancyson Rare
Band Geek SpongeBob Common
Karen Epic
Band Geek Patrick Common
Band Geek Squidward Common
Band Geek Sandy Rare
Princess Mindy Epic
Band Geek Mrs. Puff Common
Baby Prunes Epic
Old Man Jenkins Rare
Mrs. Puff Rare
Bubble Buddy Rare
Kevin C. Cucumber Rare
Lord Royal Highness Rare
Karate SpongeBob Uncommon
SpongeBob Common
Gene Scallop Uncommon
Goofy Goober Waiter Uncommon
Gary Common
Squidward Common
Jim Uncommon
Bubble Bass Uncommon
Barnacle Boy Uncommon
Patrick Common
Sandy Common

At the bottom of our SpongeBob Tower Defense tier list, we have units that are not that good in the grand scheme of things. You can use them (if you get them) at the very start, mainly for Act 1, but other than that, it's best you try to obtain the units that are ranked in the A tier or S tier. They lack a lot of attack power and speed, so later on, you won't be able to keep up with killing all the enemy waves.

We've covered other Roblox games pretty extensively - just take a look at ourVolleyball Legends tier list, for example, or our Verse Piece race tier list to learn the best races to choose.

