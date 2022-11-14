PunBall codes for free keys, gold and more (November 2022)
You can even claim some gems by redeeming the PunBall codes
If you are a fan of Archero, you will love Punball. And to help you nab some freebies, we have a list of Punball codes that you can redeem right away.
Punball is a relatively new puzzler where you play as a powerful mage and explore a universe created by Zeus. Throughout the game, you will fight against evil bosses who have taken over and continue to wreak havoc.
To make things interesting, the developers have added no resume or save options. This means, if you ever got knocked out during a battle, you’ll have to start from scratch. So, make sure you have your tactics ready and have a backup plan in case there’s a twist during the fight.Active Codes
- happymoon - Redeem code for 100 Gems and 5000 Coins
- survivorio811 - Redeem code for 100 Gems, 5000 Coins
- FB10000 - Redeem code for 50 Gems
- pbdintergo - Redeem code for 20,000 Coins, 100 Gems, 1 Key
- pbet777 - Redeem code for 20,000 Coins, 100 Gems, 1 Key
- win - Redeem code for 2,000 Coins and 50 Gems
- pbstanley666 - Redeem code for 20,000 Coins, 100 Gems, 1 Key
- shoot - Redeem code for 2,000 Coins
- aim - Redeem code for 50 Gems
- pb1year
- merrychristmas - Redeem code for 200 Gems
- spring - Redeem code for 5,000 Coins, 100 Gems
- etpet666 - Redeem code for 5,000 Coins, 100 Gems, 1 Key
- dinterpet1 - Redeem code for 5,000 Coins, 100 Gems, 1 Key
- pbsnowr - Redeem code for 2,000 Coins, 50 Gems, 1 Key
- pbet001 - Redeem code for 2,000 Coins, 50 Gems, 1 Key
- pbking08 - Redeem code for 2,000 Coins, 50 Gems, 1 Key
- pbred007 - Redeem code for 2,000 Coins, 50 Gems, 1 Key
- pbdinter - Redeem code for 2,000 Coins, 50 Gems, 1 Key
- pbblack - Redeem code for 2,000 Coins, 50 Gems, 1 Key
How to redeem Punball codes?In order to redeem the Punball codes, you’ll have to visit the game’s official code redemption site. Follow the steps below carefully to claim your rewards:
- Visit the Punball’s official code redemption site
- Copy or type in your in-game ID and make sure to verify it again
- After verifying it, copy one of the codes and paste it into the box
- Hit Redeem to receive the rewards in-game