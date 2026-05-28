Clay Jam makes a big impression and celebrates with new free-to-play version

Clay Jam has met with big success after returning to mobile

Now, a new free-to-play version lets you get hands-on with it without paying

Try it for yourself, and drop some cash to erase the ads if you enjoy it

When it comes to old classics of mobile, we rarely see them stay around for many years, except if produced by a major studio (even then, try asking Rovio where Angry Birds 1 is). But recently one indie classic made it back onto mobile in the form of the fast-rolling claymation racer Clay Jam Classic!

The reception, it seems, has been quite positive. Clay Jam Classic shot to the top ten in the App Store for over 16 countries, as well as receiving hundreds of positive reviews. And, judging by the formation of a new studio this year featuring the Clay Jam alumni in YumYumYukYuk, there's more to come.

But, if you've been fretting about giving it a go, then fret no more! Because you won't even need to drop any cash to give Clay Jam a go, as the folks at YumYumYukYuk have released a new, ad-supported, free-to-play version.

Jamming out

At its core, this is the exact same experience as the rest of Clay Jam, albeit with adverts to help support it along the way. So if you've wanted to give it a go, this is the best way to get hands-on, and then decide if you want to play it without ads by making a simple in-app purchase.

Even better for claymation fans, developer YumYumYukYuk is also working on a brand-new project in the form of Project Wobble. This upcoming online social battle arena lets you construct your own oddball clay monsters out of mismatched parts, and already looks to be one to watch.

Speaking of great releases though, how do you think you can keep up with all of them? Well, if you're clever, you'll check in on our weekly list of the five new mobile games to try this week, where Catherine picks out some top launches from the last seven days!