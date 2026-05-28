UnGodly unleashes pre-registration for iOS and Android in this upcoming Frazetta-inspired RPG

UnGodly, the upcoming new release from ex-Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes devs, has opened pre-registration

Dive into the world of Dunmiir this summer and pick from a roster of Frazetta-inspired heroes

Take on engaging RPG action that eschews the usual focus on idle gameplay

Developer pedigree isn't always as important on mobile as it is on other platforms. But it's undoubtedly caught our eye in the case of UnGodly, a self-professed Frazetta-inspired RPG. With pre-registration just opened for it on iOS and Android, it's time to take another look and see what it has to offer.

UnGodly takes you to the world of Dunmiir, a land of dark fantasy being consumed by your typical ever-expanding evil called The Devouring. You'll have to recruit from a pool of legendary warriors called the Primals to challenge it.

Alongside the dark fantasy setting, one of the big selling points for UnGodly is its actively engaging gameplay. The folks at Azra Games push back hard against the idea of it being an idle RPG, with the player having to manage four different heroes in their team that they can switch between.

It's grim up Dunmiir

UnGodly certainly seems intent on standing out from the crowd. Although I'm not sure which Frazetta paintings they've been looking at since the cast seems to have more of your typical 'half-naked HBO barbarian' look than anything inspired by the master of the craft.

Still, with its promise of exciting, hands-on action that rejects the increasingly common use of idle mechanics, I don't doubt that if well-executed, UnGodly could prove a hit with players. So if you're interested, be sure to pre-register for UnGodly to snag some snazzy pre-registration rewards ahead of its expected launch on July 30th!

In the meantime, if you want to hone your RPG skills ahead of launch, then you're spoilt for choice on mobile. But if you want to get started, just have a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android for some of our favourite picks from the genre you can play right now!