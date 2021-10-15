Honkai Impact codes: November 2021
Shiny coins, trial cards and more await when you redeem these Honkai Impact codes
If you want to grab crystals without grinding much, then use the Honkai Impact codes listed in this article. We have created this list by collecting and testing all the codes to make sure they are valid.
Honkai Impact is a hit hack and slash from MiHoYo where you play by choosing various casts of Valkyries. You are tasked with protecting the universe by fighting against the evil Honkai.
If you like playing games that feature content from multiple genres, Honkai Impact is worth trying. Apart from the main storyline, Honkai Impact adds clips from anime and the manhua series to make things more interesting.
On top of that, there are a bunch of new features including Valkyrie customization, open-world exploration, base building, shooting, racing, and co-op that will enhance your gaming experience.
Currently working Honkai Impact codes
- 9B7AG9TM3FCK - 60 Crystals (NEW)
- BA7AH9A43WD7 - 60 Crystals (NEW)
- 9T7TGRA5KWGY - 60 Crystals (NEW)
- FBPAYRA4KFFC - 60 Crystals
- OUROBOROS - 9,999 coins, 1x Herrscher of Flamescion trial card, 1x Starless Rift
Expired
- PB6BY9BLKXCB
- ELYSIA02
- MOTHS10
- OOHSUMMER
- RTPAZ8A4KZ7F
- EAPAG8TLKG2T
- EUUYGC4WRF
- XAPAGQSMKHJ7
- GVYEGG5NPX
- ICHLIEBEIDCH
- 2B7TZ8TMJZGF
- SEELECUTE
- BSPBHRS5KY33
- WSNSZRA4JZ3F
- TB6BZQT43YZT
- WUUEHCKWMX
- MT6TGQB4JFTT
- ST7SG8ALJG87
- QB6SHRSLJZQ3
- MISSPINKELF
- EAPTY8TL2ZRB
- GMUGGG2X7X
- GMUGHCLS5X
- ELUY8G2T9P
- YVUGGCJX9X
- YLYEGC5N97
- GUUE8C5T5F
- GMUWGCKTM7
- WLUGHCMSMF
- YUYW8AUW5X
- YUYG8EUTPF
- EVUGGACW5P
How to redeem Honkai Impact codes?
- First off, launch Honkai Impact
- On the top left of the screen, tap your in-game name to access your profile page
- Tap on the Account tab
- Copy one code from the list above
- Hit the Get button to receive your rewards
How to find more Honkai Impact codes?In order to nab more codes, make sure you follow the game’s official Facebook page. The developers usually release new codes whenever there’s a new update or upcoming event. You can also bookmark our page as we update the existing codes with new ones regularly.
