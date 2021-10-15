Honkai Impact codes: November 2021

: November 29th, 2021 - Added 3 new codes

If you want to grab crystals without grinding much, then use the Honkai Impact codes listed in this article. We have created this list by collecting and testing all the codes to make sure they are valid.

Honkai Impact is a hit hack and slash from MiHoYo where you play by choosing various casts of Valkyries. You are tasked with protecting the universe by fighting against the evil Honkai.

If you like playing games that feature content from multiple genres, Honkai Impact is worth trying. Apart from the main storyline, Honkai Impact adds clips from anime and the manhua series to make things more interesting.

On top of that, there are a bunch of new features including Valkyrie customization, open-world exploration, base building, shooting, racing, and co-op that will enhance your gaming experience.

Currently working Honkai Impact codes

9B7AG9TM3FCK - 60 Crystals (NEW)

- 60 Crystals BA7AH9A43WD7 - 60 Crystals (NEW)

- 60 Crystals 9T7TGRA5KWGY - 60 Crystals (NEW)

- 60 Crystals FBPAYRA4KFFC - 60 Crystals

- 60 Crystals OUROBOROS - 9,999 coins, 1x Herrscher of Flamescion trial card, 1x Starless Rift



Expired

PB6BY9BLKXCB

ELYSIA02

MOTHS10

OOHSUMMER

RTPAZ8A4KZ7F

EAPAG8TLKG2T

EUUYGC4WRF

XAPAGQSMKHJ7

GVYEGG5NPX

ICHLIEBEIDCH

2B7TZ8TMJZGF

SEELECUTE

BSPBHRS5KY33

WSNSZRA4JZ3F

TB6BZQT43YZT

WUUEHCKWMX

MT6TGQB4JFTT

ST7SG8ALJG87

QB6SHRSLJZQ3

MISSPINKELF

EAPTY8TL2ZRB

GMUGGG2X7X

GMUGHCLS5X

ELUY8G2T9P

YVUGGCJX9X

YLYEGC5N97

GUUE8C5T5F

GMUWGCKTM7

WLUGHCMSMF

YUYW8AUW5X

YUYG8EUTPF

EVUGGACW5P

How to redeem Honkai Impact codes?

First off, launch Honkai Impact

On the top left of the screen, tap your in-game name to access your profile page

Tap on the Account tab

Copy one code from the list above

Hit the Get button to receive your rewards

How to find more Honkai Impact codes?