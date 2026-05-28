Trainstation 3 celebrates its first anniversary with the Rail Yard 2.0 update

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Riding the rails of success

Trainstation 3 celebrates its first anniversary

Rail Yard 2.0 introduces improved visuals and turntable feature

Factories and electrification systems feature new animations

To celebrate its first anniversary and more than one million downloads, Trainstation 3 from Pixel Federation is introducing Rail Yard 2.0, a major update focused on visual improvements, expanded customisation, and more immersive railway management.

Built on over fifteen years of experience and a longstanding dedication to railway heritage, as seen in Pixel Federation’s Save the Rails initiative, Trainstation 3 combines management, strategy, and simulation gameplay as players grow their railway empire across multiple historical eras. From steam locomotives to high-speed rail, progression is driven by transporting cargo and developing increasingly detailed cities.

The headline feature of the anniversary update is the redesigned Rail Yard 2.0. The overhaul improves textures, terrain detail, and environmental realism to make the central hub feel more authentic and alive. A working turntable has also been added, allowing locomotives to rotate and park alongside the rest of your fleet, while the freight car depot has been relocated next to the warehouse for a more integrated layout.

The passenger station has also received a redesign, with players now able to see passenger train sets parked within the yard for the first time. Factories and electrification systems now feature new animations, while railway connections between warehouses have been expanded.

A new traction substation building has also been introduced, allowing players to construct electric catenary systems above station houses. These differ depending on the era, ranging from the 1930s through to the 1970s.

Players looking to expand their operations will also benefit from 25% more land space, with newly available plots clearly marked and previously unlocked land remaining free across eras.

If you're curious to know more about what makes the railway sim stand out, we previously covered several reasons why Trainstation 3 has attracted so many fans.

Trainstation 3: Journey of Steel is free-to-play and available to download now from the App Store and Google Play.