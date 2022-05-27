The Pokemon Go Fest 2022 is about to begin with loads of events, rewards, bonuses, and encounters

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 is so close you can almost taste it. While the individual events will take place on different days in different cities (Seattle, Sapporo, Berlin), the global mega-event is set to take place on June 4th and 5th and Niantic has just dropped new details about the celebration. There are so many rewards and bonuses to unlock, Pokémon to encounter, including the legendary Gratitude Pokémon Shaymin, research to complete, and lots of fun to have!

Ticket holders for the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 have a lot coming their way, and kicking things off is a personalised Special Research. Each player can enjoy a tailor-made experience while exploring, catching, and battling with their Pokémon. Trainers can choose what they wish to focus on and how and the difficulty of the challenges and all tasks will adapt to match their choices. Completing this quest will reward players with an encounter with the mythical Land Forme Shaymin, a t-shirt sporting the Pokemon, and the Gracidea Bouquet Pose.

Over the weekend, the types of Pokémon found will vary as habitats rotate on an hourly basis. Catching new Pokémon will be extra rewarding with the Collection Challenges, which leads to the Ultimate Elite Collector medal. A bunch of debuting Shiny-type Pokémon will be in the wild as well. Expect to encounter Shiny variants of Shroomish, Numel, Karrablast, Axew, Shelmet, and more. Additionally, a special Gracidea Pikachu will also roam the wilds and one-star raids. It may even pop up in a snapshot!

Some other event-themed goodies also include the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Tee, Shaymin Hat, and the Gracidea Face Sticker. PokéStops and the Item Shop will also feature special limited-edition stickers to gather and gift to friends.

Pokémon Go’s Season of Go is just around the corner and its launch will eventually lead to the much-awaited Pokémon Go Fest 2022. Have you gotten your tickers yet? Download Pokémon Go for free on the App Store and Google Play.