The Pokemon Go Fest 2022 world tour has now extended to Seattle for celebrations, tickets available now

Every once in a while, Niantic drops a new location for Pokémon Go Fest 2022. With Berlin and Sapporo already announced, Seattle is next on the list. Between July 22nd and 24th, this massive celebratory event will be held not only in Seattle Central Park, but all over Seattle, Washington itself! Tickets are already available to purchase on Pokémon Go Fest’s official website. They will cost $25.00 taxes and will be given on a first come first serve basis only so get them fast!

Ticket holders will be granted access to everything happening in Seattle Centre Park and downtown Seattle. The morning session will run from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm while the evening session begins at 2:30 pm and concludes at 7:00 pm. Players can choose to go to the Park first and enjoy the city experience later or do the opposite.

There’s just so much to do during Pokémon Go Fest and players will feel like they’re on a real Pokémon journey. The event exclusive research like all of the fest’s locations will grant an encounter with Sky Forme Shaymin. Additionally, players can enjoy unique environments spread throughout Seattle, which each being home to unique Pokémon. Check them out below:

Cloud Sanctuary – Togetic, Woobat, Rufflet, and more

The Oasis - Alolan Exeggutor, Sand Cloak Burmy, Gible, Panpour, and more

Dreamy Mindscape – Drowzee, Teddisura, Snorlax, Litwick, and more

Electric Garden – Hisuian Voltorb, Combee, Foongus, Helioptile, and more

Furthermore, the Trading Post will allow trainers to make special trades while the Battle Ground will put players put against each other for a fun battle. To top it all off, there will be tonnes of in-person events happening with loads of goodies like t-shirts to collect.

Don’t delay in getting your ticket to the festival! Download Pokémon Go now for free on the App Store and Google Play.