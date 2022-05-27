Pokemon Go in June 2022 includes Mewtwo Raids, the Go Fest, a TCG crossover, Adventure Week and more

As always, May was quite an eventful month in Pokémon Go. We saw the launch of the Mega Evolution update, and festivals like Pokémon Air Adventures, Water Festival, and the grand finale for the Season of Alola. Now, June promises a brand new season called the Season of Go, which begins on June 1st at 10:00 am local time and will continue until September 1st. This three-month-long season promises to be as thrilling as its predecessors with a tonne of events to participate in.

June Raids

Spotlight Hours

June 7th – Nosepass with 2x Catch Candy

June 14th – Mantine with 2x Transfer Candy

June 21st – Spinarak with 2x Evolve XP

June 28th – A mystery Pokémon that will be revealed soon

Upcoming Events

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 – While this will run in different cities on different days, the Go Fest kick-off event begins on June 4th and 5th. Learn t more about it in our recent article.

Adventure Week – Between June 7th and 12th, expect to come across a lot of fossils and Rock-type Pokémon.

Pokémon TCG Crossover Event – The second half of June will feature this awesome crossover. More details to come soon!

New legendaries come to Pokémon Go this month with the infamous and super strong Mewtwo making a return to five-star raids. The first week will feature Kyogre, the second will showcase Groudon, and Mewtwo will be available for the last two weeks of the month. Meanwhile, the Mega Raids will feature Mega Steelix, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Venasaur, and Mega Blastoise, each of which will be available for a week to fight.Spotlight Hours are held every Tuesday from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. This month’s spotlight Pokémon and bonuses are:

June already looks like a crazy month and we don’t even know the Community Day Pokémon yet! All we know is that it will take place on June 25th. Besides that, trainers can now earn Candy XL from level 31. And to top it off, June’s research breakthrough encounter will be with Klink.

What are you looking most forward to in June and in the Season of Go? Download Pokémon Go now for free on the App Store and Google Play.