Pokemon Go Fest 2022's next stop is at Nakajima Park in Sapporo, Japan

After announcing the first stop for the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 at Britzer Garden in Berlin, Niantic has just revealed the next location for the world tour. The good news comes for trainers in Sapporo, Japan as Nakajima Park is set to host this year’s Pokémon Go Fest between August 5th and 7th. An event as massive as this can’t be restricted to a single park and as a result, multiple events will take place throughout the city.

While almost three months remain for the wonderful day to come, only a limited number of tickets are available. As a result, Niantic has already begun sales, which a ticket costing ¥3,000, for a single day. Players must also pick a slot out of the given two – first, the morning session between 8:00 am and 1:30 pm at Nakajima Park and the city experience between 2:30 pm and 8:00 pm, or the afternoon session that swaps the two locations.

Like with the Berlin event, ticket holders will gain access to the Special Research story that will give them a chance to add the legendary Sky Forme Shaymin to their squad. The Sapporo event will also feature distinct environments with their own Pokémon and Collection Challenges to complete. The Dreamy Mindscape will feature Pokémon like Teddiursa, Snorlax, and Litwick while the Living Meadow offers Pokémon like Ponyta, Scyther, and Pansage. Elsewhere, Alolan Vulpix, Lapras, and Snorunt will be available at the Frozen Lake, and Machop, Chimchar, and Hitmontop at the Athletic Park.

If you thought that’s all, then wait till you hear about the five-star raids that will be available in Sapporo. Trainers will be able to take on Darkrai and Cresselia on the Fest weekend. Additional bonuses include cheaper trades, exclusive real-life goodies, event-themed stickers, field research, and so much more.

Make sure you purchase those tickets ASAP by downloading Pokémon Go for free on the App Store and Google Play.