Pokemon Go Fest 2022's first stop will be at Britzer Park in Berlin, Germany

Everyday, we creep closer to the much awaited Pokémon Go Fest 2022. Well, fans must not wait anymore as the Fest events are coming back with the first pit stop being in the wonderful city of Berlin, Germany. The first weekend in July will be one to celebrate as fans in Berlin can enjoy a unique Pokémon Go experience in the Britzer Garden between July 1st and 3rd.

Yes, it does sound a little while away but that shouldn’t stop everyone from getting excited as tickets are out for sale! The general admission tickets cost €24.99 and allows access between 11:00 am to 6:00 pm on one day. On the other hand, the early access tickets let players enjoy all the fun by 9:00 am, costing €32.13. Tickets can be purchased through this website.

Wondering how to plan out your day for this event? Well, Niantic has made sure that there is enough to do to keep players busy in the Britzer Garden. The big event is the Special Research that will lead to an encounter with this year’s legendary Pokémon, the Gratitude Pokémon Sky Forme Shaymin. There will also be easier themed Field Research tasks to complete and will lead to encounters with various Pokémon including debutants like Shiny Pansear and Shiny Foongus.

The Pokémon Go Fest is set to feature distinctive environments with unique Pokémon found in each and these will be found during the Berlin event as well. Each habitat will feature its own challenge and these include the Electric Garden, Windy Coast, Living Meadow, and Molten Rocks. Furthermore, players can make up to six trades during this event at a discounted rate, and also battle others at the Battle Ground.

Finally, players can interact with their favourite content creators and get their autographs and also get themselves T-shits that celebrate this joyous event.

