Pokémon Go reveals new Mewtwo Mega Evolutions to debut as part of Go Fest 2026

Pokémon Go Fest 2026 is fast approaching in the coming months

And now, it's been revealed that this will see the debut of Mega Mewtwo X & Y

These new Mega Mewtwos are available only by expending exclusive energy

For Pokémon fans, it's been a bit of an up-and-down year. The physical TCG seems to now be actively inviting thievery on a level usually reserved for jewellery stores. But, in the digital realm, both Pokémon Go and TCG Pocket are going strong, including the upcoming Go Fest event later this year!

For those not in the know, Pokémon GO Fest is one of, if not the, biggest events on the calendar for Niantic's smash-hit AR creature collector. And in this latest iteration, fans of the classic Pokémon Mewtwo are in for a treat, as this popular critter gets two new Mega Evolutions as part of the event!

Mega Mewtwo X & Y are similar but distinct versions of everyone's favourite Legendary Pokémon. You'll need to gather special Mega energy to make use of them, available for the first time as part of the upcoming Mega Mewtwo Super Mega Raids arriving as part of Pokémon Go Fest.

That's Mega!

These new versions of Mewtwo aren't the only exciting additions being made as part of Pokémon Go Fest 2026. Faster Mega Level Progression will allow you to expend mega energy without waiting for the usual cooldown to expire, letting you level your mega Pokémon even faster.

That's on top of the usual bevvy of in-game events, including an exclusive Mega Mewtwo Raids for ticket-holders in this Pokémon Go event. So keep your eyes peeled in the coming months for the launch of Pokémon Go Fest 2026, and the arrival of Mega Mewtwo X & Y, in a region near you!

In the meantime, if you want to try something else out before indulging in a Pokémon Go marathon, why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026? This constantly refreshing list just got an update with all new additions for April!