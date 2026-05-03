MapleStory: Idle RPG celebrates half anniversary with burning boosts and new classes

Lots of progression lots of leveling

MapleStory: Idle RPG launches its Half Anniversary Festival until June 11th

1+1 Burning Event accelerates levelling with long-term EXP boosts

Buccaneer and Corsair join alongside Horntail boss content

MapleStory: Idle RPG has just turned six months old, and Nexon is marking the occasion with a massive event. Expect brand new content and progression boosts enough to make your head spin. The Half Anniversary Festival is live now, running until June 11th, and there is A LOT going on here.

The half-anniversary special is the 1+1 Burning Event, which grants double level-up benefits to characters between Level 20 and Level 98. Register a Burning Character and the effect lasts 90 days, with a weekly Post-Burning Booster kicking in after Level 99 to keep the EXP flowing at 100% for 100 hours at a time.

Alongside that is Flag Race, a minigame where up to eight race to the finish line while absolutely doing their best to sabotage everyone else along the way. Kinda like Mario Kart. Finishing first earns Festival Coins, participation earns Festival Points, both of which will grant growth materials and an exclusive medal.

Two new Pirate-class jobs join the roster as well. Buccaneer is a knuckle-based brawler who fights alongside a Sea Serpent, while Corsair takes the ranged approach with firearms and a crew of allies backing them up. If you want to figure out where either sits in the current meta, our MapleStory: Idle RPG tier list is worth a look.

The big new boss is Horntail, available across Easy, Normal, and Hard difficulties for parties of up to four. Clear it, and you're looking at three new equipment pieces - Dea Sidus Earrings, Horntail Necklace, and Chaos Horntail Necklace. Horntail is also planned as future guild raid content, so getting familiar with it now is a good idea.

Rounding things out is Star Force Hunting Zone, a new weekly mode where you're defeating monsters against a time limit based on your highest completed chapter stage, earning large amounts of EXP in the process. Boss raid entry has also been improved, letting you burn two tickets at once for double the rewards and bumping the weekly ticket count up to four.

Before you dive into the festival, grab the latest MapleStory: Idle RPG codes as well!