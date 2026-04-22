Pokémon Go Spring Marathon event will feature the debut of Flittle

Lots of walking, lots of rewards

Pokémon Go Spring Marathon runs May 12th to 18th

Flittle and Espathra debut via Eggs and Go Pass rewards

Bonuses include XP boosts, reduced hatch distance, and themed encounters

Anytime you see Pokémon Go news, you know you're gonna have to get out and walk. But when the event has a marathon in its name… Don’t worry. Niantic doesn’t actually expect you to walk 42km during the upcoming Spring Marathon event. However, you will be out and about as you spin spots, hatch eggs, and earn rewards between May 12th and 18th.

Spring Marathon will mark the debut of Flittle and its evolution Espathra, both arriving from the Paldea region. You’ll be able to find Flittle through Eggs and the event’s Go Pass track, then evolve it with 50 Candy. Alongside that, Pikachu shows up in a marathon visor, because no event is complete without at least one costumed Pikachu.

There’s a lot of focus on the Go Pass system for this event. Walk around, and you’ll soon find yourself raking up Go points and goodies on the go. There’s a free version available to everyone, plus a paid Deluxe upgrade that speeds things up and adds extra items, encounters, and bonuses. Head to the Pokémon Go Web Store to get yourself the pass.

Those bonuses scale as you progress. Early tiers boost XP from spinning PokéStops, while later ones cut Egg hatch distance in half. If you’re planning to play actively during the week, this is one of those events where the multipliers do a lot of the work.

Egg pools and Field Research stick to the seasonal theme. Flower crown Pokémon return (Pichu, Togepi, Happiny), while encounters like cherry blossom Eevee and Buneary show up through tasks. There’s also a short Timed Research line offering XP and a guaranteed visor Pikachu before the event wraps.

Before heading out, it’s also worth grabbing the latest Pokémon Go codes to squeeze a bit more out of the event once it’s live.