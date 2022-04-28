Pokemon Go Fest 2022 will take place in June with an abundance of events and rewards for everyone

The highly anticipated Pokémon Go Fest is coming back again this year to celebrate the massive community the game has built over the years. This year’s Legendary Pokémon is the Gratitude Pokémon Shaymin. If you’re interested, be sure to tune in for this celebration on June 4th and 5th and get a chance to win numerous rewards, bonuses, and lots more.

Players can participate in the event by purchasing a ticket that costs $14.99 and includes participation for both days. Each day will have unique events that trainers can take part in and it will all lead to a mega finale that will be held on August 27th.

There’s some stuff that everyone can participate in while a few exclusive events will be only accessible to ticket holders. On day one, everyone can enjoy finding different Pokémon based on revolving habitat hours as well as in raids. These include City, Plains, Rainforest, and Tundra regions. A few Shiny Pokémon will also make their debuts. Ticket holders can additionally take part in a Special Research that will lead to an encounter with Land Forme Shaymin. Gameplay can be personalized based on chosen difficulty. Other ticketed events include encounters with Shiny Unown B, access to the Global Challenge Arena and more.

The Global Challenge Area then becomes available for everyone on day two. Another Special Story will also go live on the second day for ticket holders. A mystery Pokémon will also make its debut in five-star raids on this day. Over the event, players can also earn up to nine Raid Passes, stickers, gifts, avatar items, and much more.

The festival will finally culminate on August 27th with even more stories and encounters to enjoy. Those who purchase a ticket for the Fest will gain access to the finale as well, while it is also purchasable separately for $10.99.

Tickets can be bought from the in-game item shop. Download Pokémon Go for free on the App Store and Google Play.