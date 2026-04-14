Pokémon Go May Community Day brings Lechonk into the spotlight

The Hog Pokémon

Pokémon Go May Community Day features Lechonk on May 9th

Evolve into Oinkologne to learn the exclusive move Mud Slap

Bonuses include double Candy, reduced hatch distance, and extended Lures

The May Community Day in Pokémon Go will feature Lechonk. If that sentence made you smile, you're already logging in on May 9th. If you're not sure how you feel about it yet, I’ll still probably see you there.

The event runs the usual 2:00 to 5:00 pm local time window, with Lechonk flooding the map and boosted Shiny rates for the duration. There's also a chance at a Special Background variant if luck is on your side. Don't forget to take a few snapshots during the event either; there's a surprise waiting if you do.

Evolve into Oinkologne before 9:00 pm either during the event or within the four hours after and it'll learn Mud Slap as an exclusive Fast Attack. Eleven power in Trainer Battles, nineteen in Gyms and raids. Not the most dramatic exclusive move Community Day has ever produced, but it gives Oinkologne a bit more to work with.

Bonuses are the standard solid spread. Double Candy on catches, improved XL Candy odds for, and quarter Egg Hatch Distance. Incense lasts three hours if activated during the event, Lure Modules stay active until 9:00 pm, and trades cost half the usual Stardust with an extra Special Trade added on top.

The $1.99 Special Research ticket is there if you want a more structured loop, throwing in a Premium Battle Pass, Rare Candy XL, and guaranteed Special Background encounters alongside the usual rewards. There's also a Community Day Ultra Box available in the Web Store for the same price, bundling the event ticket with five Ultra Balls if you want to stock up before heading out.

Field Research tasks keep the Lechonk encounters coming throughout the day too, with Stardust, Ultra Balls, and more up for grabs, including the chance at a Special Background variant through those as well.

Before you head out, make sure you grab the latest Pokémon Go codes too!