Saints Row: The Third brings the madness of Volition's open-world crime sim to mobile

Saints Row: The Third Remastered brings the hit open-world crime sim to mobile

Feral Interactive take over porting duties for Volition's iconic franchise

Take on the sprawling metropolis of Steelport as you work to dethrone its eccentric gangs

Feral Interactive are once more bringing a hit back from the past and into the modern day, as Saints Row: The Third, the hit open-world crime sim, arrives on iOS and Android. Available now for $19.99, Saints Row: The Third Remastered brings the original, with new modern quality-of-life changes, to your smartphone!

Saints Row: The Third follows on from arguably the best entry in the series, Saints Row Two, and switches the setting from Stilwater to that of the sprawling metropolis of Steelport. With the titular Third Street Saints dethroned, and in a brand-new city without the aid of their criminal empire, they need to once more topple the various quirky gangs and rise to the top of the pile.

Third time's the charm?

I've got a...complicated relationship with Saints Row: The Third. It was the first entry in the series I ever played, and it's undoubtedly great fun on its own, but it was also where the Saints Row franchise truly went off the rails for better or for worse.

That being said, in isolation, Feral Interactive seem to have done a great job of translating Saints Row: The Third to mobile. And if, like me, you don't gel with Grand Theft Auto's weighty control scheme, the fast-paced, manic action of Saints Row will make you feel right at home.

Sure, it's not some tragic story of love and loss, and the open world of Steelport can feel a bit shallow at times, but at the end of the day it's solid open-world crime action. And let's be honest, with GTA Online basically becoming a crass copy of it, it's nice to go back to the days when a dildo bat was considered novel.

But Saints Row: The Third Remastered is not the only great release hitting mobile today. Why not check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some other interesting picks?