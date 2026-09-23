OneState, the open-world roleplaying platform, gets major graphical updates

OneState's open-world roleplaying platform is getting a major visual overhaul

Reworked lighting, shadows, reflections and an even greater draw distance bring digital LA to life

Meanwhile, a new map offers a speculative view of Los Angeles in the year 2040

With GTA VI on the horizon, the world of online roleplaying is likely to shift significantly. But for fans who've become attached to the Los Angeles-like metropolis of Los Santos, the open-world multiplayer roleplaying game OneState may just be what they've been looking for. Now, OneState has also had a major graphical overhaul to make it look more true-to-life than ever.

The specs on this update to OneState are impressive, with the digital rendition of Los Angeles now offering a draw distance of up to 1500 metres, completely revamped lighting, reflections and shadows, as well as HDR and dynamic exposure. While it may not match Rockstar's highly anticipated follow-up, it still looks better than many mobile games out there.

Beyond LA

OneState is also set to introduce its own near-future map, in the form of LA2040. But this version of Los Angeles isn't just Night City, or another glowing, cyberpunk metropolis. Instead, it's a familiar yet distinct version of the city people know and recognise, with new buildings and innovations based on real-world plans that could be achieved within the next decade.

I certainly wouldn't blame OneState's developers for being nervous. This is a game that capitalises on the appeal of Grand Theft Auto's multiplayer mode, and looks to offer a credible alternative.

With that in mind, the upcoming launch of GTA VI would be worrying, but if there's anything Rockstar has shown recently with the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2, it's nothing if not capable of fumbling multiplayer. So, maybe OneState has a shot at giving roleplayers and open-world fans a competent spin on the genre for mobile?

Either way, competition aside, if you're looking to find other great releases in a similar vein on mobile, then you should take a look at some of our choice picks! Our list of the best RPGs on Android offers adventures in worlds of fantasy and sci-fi for you to head out on right now!