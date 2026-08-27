Ananta now has an official release date, so you can start prepping for the ultimate influencer life 

New trailer to marvel at too

The open-world RPG launches early next year

New gamescom trailer showcases the city of Chongxiao

Pre-registration still open

Ananta got us all hyped for its quirky mix of, well, everything, over at Tokyo Game Show last year, but this time around, we're getting another taste of the action with its new trailer - and a lovely release date announcement to boot.

NetEase seems to be on a roll today, with Sea of Remnants getting the limelight too, along with this. In particular, Ananta will be launching on January 15th next year, and for something this massive, that's actually not too far away.

The urban-style open-world RPG is also open for pre-registration, with more than 17 million eager fans who have already signed up so far across the globe. And you can clearly see why it's as popular as it is in the clip below, which gives us a sneak peek into the city of Chongxiao.

The possibilities are indeed endless here, it seems, and it's all very meta - you'll take on the role of a content creator on a quest to go viral (and maybe even save the world in the process). As an influencer, you'll need to grow your reputation and social following, which is what it's all about in this day and age, isn't it?

Of course, the experience can only be as colourful as its cast of characters, and you can recruit a diverse range of them as you go along. You can cruise around in your choice of vehicle and build relationships with NPCs, then take on any kind of life you want just because. The scale is huge, to be honest, so it's no surprise the hype is equally huge as it is.

For now, while you wait for the launch early next year, why not keep yourself busy with other adventures? Our list of the best open-world games on Android is worth a look.