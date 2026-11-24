It's the of a long day in what might be the '90s and you're home alone

You follow a routine as thoughts you can't shake about your surroundings haunt you

And now you're being stalked by a mysterious entity with no way out except forward

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game, though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

Things are never as scary as they seem until we're alone. There's nothing scarier than what our own minds can conjure from the dark depths of reality and fantasy. Even in our own homes, we can feel totally vulnerable and exposed when it comes to dealing with entities unbound by the laws we've come to follow and believe. Even something as simple as a rainy day can seem haunting when we don't know what to expect. This is what Sulpiride is trying to show us with Dremor, and now we have to experience the fear of being alone and someone out there knowing that we're alone.

You find yourself heading home after a long day of work, living alone in a small apartment, and trying to have a peaceful evening. You've got some leftovers and your own space, albeit marred by shoddy wiring that can take out all your electricity if a moth flaps a little too hard. It's a simple and quiet life that you've got, but you can't shake the feeling that something's wrong. The building isn't just old; it feels disturbingly devoid of life. But you know that there have to be neighbours, because all those sounds have to be coming from somewhere.

After the electricity goes out and a wave of sleep washes over you, you must find your way through the darkness to try and have a nice night's sleep. The next day begins, and the rain greets you with some enthusiastic pats that thankfully aren't breaking through the wood, at least for now. You boot up your reliable old computer to check your emails and see that the rain has actually shut down part of the city, which means that you get to stay home! This nice surprise is accompanied by reports of increased disappearances and mysterious messages from someone demanding you come to them OR ELSE.

Dremor is a 3D first-person PS1-style horror story where you have no idea what's going on or why you've been targeted. It takes time to build things up and traps you in a seemingly normal life that's more uncomfortable than you realise. At this point, all you can hope to do is be on your guard, make it through the night, and sleep to dremor.

Dremor is available to download and play from its itch.io page!