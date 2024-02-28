Top 10 games like GTA for Android and iOS
Updated on February 28, 2024 - re-checked the list
If you are a fan of the franchise like me and are looking for similar games that you can play on your phone, then we have created this list of the top 10 games like GTA to play on Android and iPhone just for you.
Grand Theft Auto is a series of action-adventure games published by Rockstar Games. GTA games are filled with action, with most of the gameplay revolving around shooting, driving and looting. There are also occasional stealth elements and role-playing. The original was released in 1997, and after that, Rockstar released many more including Vice City, San Andreas, GTA IV, GTA V, and GTA Online.
Despite being an 18-rated game, most of us spent our childhood playing open-world games like Vice City and San Andreas. Let's dig into our list of best GTA-like games on Android and iOS.
We will keep updating this list as and when more GTA-like games arrive on mobile or if any of the titles mentioned on this list get new content. We will also mention any significant changes that we spot.
The GTA games are already available on Google Play and the App Store, but since this list is about mobile games like GTA, we haven't mentioned them.
Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime
Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime takes the number one spot on our list. It is an open-world RPG developed and published by Gameloft. In Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime, you step in the shoes of a gang leader in Las Vegas and complete missions.
Just like GTA games, the camera angle is in the third person, and you get the same feel as playing one of Rockstar’s efforts. With each update, it gets new missions and limited-time events to play so that you won't get bored for some time.
Payback 2 The Battle Sandbox
Payback 2 is an online action multiplayer title featuring tank battles, helicopter races, gang battles and whatnot! Payback 2 features over fifty campaign events that take you through massive street brawls, rocket car races and much more. A lot more is always getting added with new updates.
It features multiple modes. In story mode, you complete missions to unlock more chapters. In campaign mode, there are various episodes, each with solo or team events played against or with AI characters. Lastly, we have a multiplayer mode where you can take on other players worldwide in races or battles.
MadOut2 BigCityOnline
MadOut2 BigCityOnline is all about committing crimes, and you are free to do what you wish. You can complete missions to boost your skills, destroy cars, or even recruit other players to do your dirty work or accompany you.
The graphics and gameplay are both pretty solid. It features an online mode where up to 200 players can come together on a single map and create chaos. The cars are also pretty good - they feel quite real, and there are over 60 options for you to choose from.
Grand Gangsters 3D
Grand Gangsters 3D is a solid option too, though it has cartoony graphics that might not be for everyone. The game is mostly about stealing items and running away from the police.
It features over 15 different weapons and vehicles. There are also tons of missions that you can get yourself engaged in. It's pretty easy to play, and if you are looking for something casual, then it’s a great option.
Los Angeles Crimes
Next on our list, we have Los Angeles Crimes. It features immersive worlds created by the global community. You can choose to play or even create one. You can roam freely or participate in team death-match or zombie survival, race cars, play soccer and much more. It is one of the only few games on this list that supports LAN as well as a controller.
Los Angeles Crimes has realistic physics and dynamic gameplay. Also, you can choose between third-person and first-person views. It has everything to make your gameplay as comfortable as possible.
Go To Town 6
Biceps, the developers of Go To Town 6, have tried to bring the GTA experience to mobile - but it's GTA with a twist. Unlike in the original, here you play as a good guy.
As the name suggests, it's the sixth game in the Go To Town series. You start your journey in a simple village and then work your way to becoming a successful citizen. It reflects our real life in a game. You can do jobs such as driving trucks to earn money, or you can be a policeman, helicopter pilot, or taxi driver. In essence, your character will do missions, collect gems and live a peaceful life.
Vegas Crime Simulator
Vegas Crime Simulator features a large 3D open world. It is probably the closest mobile game to GTA aside from buying the ports of the games themselves. There are tanks, aeroplanes, motorcycles, spaceships, robots, and cars. You have to perform various missions and dive into the harsh gangster world of Vegas.
The game is quite detailed. You can even go to in-game shops and purchase clothes for your character. If you want to roam around and have fun, then Vegas Crime Simulator also offers superhero items, such as a magic rope that allows you to swing around the city.
Vegas Crime Simulator is available for both Android and iOS for free.
Grand Gangster Miami
Next up on our list we have Grand Gangster Miami. It is quite similar to GTA. It's an open-world game where you step in the shoes of a gangster living in Miami. In Grand Gangster Miami, you get complete freedom to do what you want, when you want. You can drive cars, perform stunts, become a rifleman, and shoot people.
This game has incredible GTA gameplay and an amazing gangsta atmosphere. You complete missions, join a gang, explore the crime-ridden city, and become the most powerful mafia gang leader. Grand Gangster Miami is definitely worth trying!
Gunshot City
Gunshot City hasn't been updated for quite a while now, but the gameplay is still pretty solid - this is why it has made it to our list of top 10 mobile games like GTA.
It's an open-world action game that lets you do what you like when you like. The objective is to earn money, but it's up to you to be a criminal or a good guy. As a criminal, you can steal and take part in illegal races to get money, while as a good guy, you can do everyday jobs to earn cash. This game has many incredible missions that will definitely make you excited!
New Gangster Crime
Next, we have New Gangster Crime. Like other titles on this list, it's a crime world simulator where you must climb to the top of the criminal world.
In New Gangster Crime, you start from the bottom as a gangster, and then you take your chances, complete missions, and challenge a huge empire to get popular in the mafia world. There are also lots of fun activities you take part in, such as gambling in the casino or racing cars.
New Gangster Crime is free-to-play, and you can download it from Google Play.
With this, we come to the end of our list of games like GTA for Android and iOS. We also have the best mobile games like Civilizationif you are a fan of console and PC conversions. If you think we missed any great titles that should be on this list, let us know in the comments below.