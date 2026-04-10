Doki Doki Literature Club pulled from Google Play for allegedly violating terms of service

Doki Doki Literature Club has been abruptly pulled from Google Play

The issue allegedly relates to the game's content violating Google's terms of service

It's not yet clear when, if ever, DDLC will return to Android

Usually, we cover only good news here on the site. Or, at the very least, broadly positive news. But, occasionally, there's something a bit more negative, like game closures or, in this case, their removal from a storefront. But Doki Doki Literature Club hasn't been pulled by a publisher or developer, but by Google.

As announced by Serenity Forge, DDLC has been delisted from Google Play for allegedly violating their terms of service in its 'depiction of sensitive themes'.

Doki Doki Literature Club is a visual novel that initially masquerades as a fluffy, feel-good, if somewhat vapid romantic comedy where you create poems as a member of the titular club, while forging an emotional connection with the other female characters.

Of course, if you don't already know, then suffice it to say things take a dark turn a la Higurashi: When They Cry. Something, it seems, Google were not particularly fond of.

Darker than black

While undoubtedly grim and sometimes graphic, it'd be a misjudgment to think that DDLC is pure exploitation. And both critics and fans alike have frequently praised it for the depth of its narrative. Certainly, this latest news will raise questions about how well Google actually studied the content of DDLC before approving its initial release, only to now backpedal.

For the moment, though, there's little in the way of news about when, if ever, Doki Doki Literature Club will return to Android. Serenity Forge is pursuing alternative publishing methods, as well as trying to court Google to bring DDLC back to players.

Still, if you do need something to tide yourself over ahead of the (hopeful) return of the game to Android, we have you covered. Check out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our favourite picks!