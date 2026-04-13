eFootball celebrates 1 billion downloads with the Master League Sprint event

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eFootball surpasses 1 billion downloads globally

Master League Sprint event runs until April 16th

Login rewards, gameplay tweaks, and a manga tie-in added too

A billion downloads is a number that doesn’t really make sense until you stop and think about it. Football has around 3.5 billion fans worldwide, sure, but for one mobile game to pull in a billion downloads in a space this crowded is something else.

Back in January, eFootball was sitting at 950 million, clearly lining up for this milestone. Three months later, it’s crossed the line and Konami is marking it with a fairly stacked celebration.

The centrepiece is a limited-time mode called Master League Sprint, running until April 16th. It’s a condensed take on the classic Master League formula, putting you in charge of squad building, training, and match decisions, but with a faster cadence.

You’re managing Synergy between players, reacting to random Episodes that can swing matches, and constantly reshaping your squad using points earned through play. It’s not a full return of Master League, but it’s close enough to tap into that nostalgia. Especially with familiar names like Castolo and Minanda showing up again.

There’s also the usual run of login rewards and campaign bonuses. Jump in during the event and you’ll pick up coins, Chance Deals, and a shot at pulling players from a curated list that includes Ronaldinho.

Outside of the event, there are a few gameplay tweaks too. The new Advanced Feint Command system aims to make one-on-one situations feel a bit closer to actual football, alongside smaller quality-of-life changes across the board.

And then there’s the slightly unexpected addition – a manga tie-in titled That Time I Got Reincarnated in PES. It’s exactly what it sounds like. A fantasy spin on Master League, following familiar characters in a completely different format. A weird little extra. But hey, they got a billion downloads.

If you’re looking for more football games to rotate between, check out our list of the best football games on iOS!