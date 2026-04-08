CookieRun: Kingdom's KPop Demon Hunters collaboration is now live

So that Devsisters can make more money than God

The KPop Demon Hunters have arrived in CookieRun: Kingdom

HUNTR/X face down the Saja Boys in a brand-new collaboration

It pits them against the evil idol group and allows you to recruit the trio as new cookies

It's been a few months since the launch of KPop Demon Hunters, and Netflix falling into one of their biggest animation hits in... well, ever. Now, Devsisters are getting in on the action with the launch of their exciting new KPop Demon Hunters x CookieRun: Kingdom collaboration.

If you somehow aren't familiar with the recent animation sensation, KPop Demon Hunters focuses on the exploits of HUNTR/X (their spelling, not mine), a pop group who battle demons in their efforts to maintain a magical barrier called the Honmoon and protect the earth.

This new collaboration will see the villainous Saja Boys, a band of demons masquerading as a male idol group, invading the Dark Cacao Kingdom. You, the player, will recruit new HUNTR/X cookies depicting your favourite idols, Rumi, Mira and Zoey in new confectionery forms, each with their own special abilities that'll make them worthy additions to our CookieRun: Kingdom tier list.

How it's done, done, done

Given that KPop Demon Hunters has found fans across different groups in terms of age, gender, and how much they like Kpop, it shouldn't be surprising that Devsisters are capitalising on that excitement. This collaboration will include limited-time modes such as Live! Survival on Stage, which charges you with holding the line as the HUNTR/X girls.

Meanwhile, expect a new minigame in the form of Derpy's Catch the Jelly Worm, a host of new cosmetics to add to your cookies and four new buildings to really bring the K-pop vibe to your Kingdom. So hop in before May 6th and enjoy the excitement of what the CookieRun: Kingdom x KPop Demon Hunters collab has to offer.

Looking for more exciting RPG action like CookieRun: Kingdom on mobile? Then be sure to check out our list of the best RPGs on Android for some of our preferred picks!