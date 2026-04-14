Off the AppStore: When someone gives you Life & Lemon…

You have both life, lemons, and a bunch of other potential fruits

Garden in peace and without pressure or danger

Plant more seeds to harvest greater crops and expand your gardening range

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

Life is hard; sometimes we just need a break, but other times we just need to look at what we have and be grateful for the everyday things we might take for granted. These are things as simple as having a roof over your head or running water, but they contribute so much to how we live.

So, whenever we do get something unexpected, even if it's not necessarily unwelcome, it's on us to show appreciation for the random gifts of life. That's why we've got that saying about lemons, and that's why we've got Finn Truong gifting us Life & Lemon to play.

You've been gifted your own plot of land in a colourful and peaceful realm with a seemingly endless supply of seeds. The land is rich in fertile soil and clear flowing water that will nourish your land forever. Still, this land is a gift, and it's your responsibility to make the most of it and contribute to the cycle of life and nature.

The seeds you get are in the form of cards that you can play on your land, a literal playing field. When played, the seeds will be planted instantly and will only need time to grow and flourish.

Your energy in the corner is the main limitation since planting seeds, even as cards, takes some effort. When your energy runs too low, you'll need to move on to the next cycle to recover and let your seeds grow into beautiful, bountiful fruit trees. When they're grown, you can harvest them for coins and XP.

The coins can be used in the shop to buy new things, perhaps a new tool or more seed types to plant. What's more important is the XP, which allows you to learn new skills and abilities from your Journal to increase your gardening mastery.

Life & Lemon is a casual 2D stylised farming game about planting the random seeds you're given and planting them in your own lush garden plot. Time only passes when you choose it to, and you can plant as many seeds as you have the energy to plant.

The more you plant, the more seeds you can get to plant even more and grow even more fruits to become a more complete gardener. You've been given life, lemon, and more fruits to boot.

Life & Lemon is available to download and play from its itch.io page!