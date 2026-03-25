The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 70 - Vampire Crawlers, Potion Permit, and Mochi-O

On man-eating seagulls and hamsters of mass destruction

How much are you willing to pay for a premium mobile game? Are seagulls inherently evil, and are hamsters meant to save the world? In this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, we try to stay on track despite a little bit of Dishonored creeping in from time to time (and Will staring at his desk, plus Iwan munching on some panda-shaped cookies).

Iwan and Will talk about rats, defences, and being an assassin who's not allowed to kill people before moving on to Urban Myth Dissolution Center, which, while it has a pretty intriguing supernatural premise, does seem to be on the steeper side when it comes to its price tag.

That brings us to bureaucracy and agents of chaos, which inevitably leads us to evil seagulls (of course). Crazy Tractor is all about man vs seagull, and if you too believe they're wicked watchers of the sky, you can give it a go too.

Just in case a rogue seagull gets you, you might want to turn to some unlicensed medical advice with Potion Permit, which is the charming freebie on the Epic Games Store this week. Will talks about taking responsibility for your actions before Iwan airs out his grievances about mobile ports, which then segues into an incredibly chaotic intro to Annulus (with more waffles in between).

The art style of the strategy RPG makes us ponder what judging the proverbial book by its cover actually means in video games, but we're all really interested to see how this is going to be monetised once it's officially released.

And because there's just no possible way to segue from that to hamsters, there's Mochi-O! It's all about a hamster-of-mass-destruction that's equal parts fun and equal parts morally questionable, but it's that kind of chaos that makes it appealing.

Finally, Will takes us into all things relevant with Vampire Crawlers, which is launching on April 21st on PC and consoles and on mobile to follow. If you're interested in the dungeon-crawling, card-slinging, and vampire-crawling mayhem that poncle's switching up its popular franchise with, this one is definitely one to watch.

You can listen to the podcast below, through the Spotify embed, or head over to our Spotify Page. If you fancy giving us a follow, you'll actually get the new podcasts pushed to you as they're uploaded (which means you can give them a listen before we've even got the story live on the website).

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