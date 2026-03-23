Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard unveils PC and console launch date with iOS and Android to follow soon

I'm waiting for the mobile launch too

Vampire Crawlers launches April 21st on PC and consoles, mobile later

Deckbuilding and gem systems reshape the Survivors-style chaos

First-person dungeon crawling replaces top-down combat

Vampire Survivors was already a lot. Hundreds of enemies, weapons evolving into weapons, the screen eventually becoming one giant explosion with a character somewhere inside it. Apparently, that wasn't enough for poncle. So, they decided the logical next step is first-person, a deck of cards, and somehow even more chaos.

That’s more or less how Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard comes into existence. It takes some of the faces you know and throws them into a dungeon-crawling setup where instead of dodging projectiles, you’re slinging cards at alarming speed and hoping your build holds together long enough to matter.

Despite the shift in perspective, the core remains. There’s a heavy focus on customisation, unlocks, and pushing things slightly beyond what feels reasonable. Cards can be modified, upgraded, and eventually fused together, with a new gem system letting you tweak how everything behaves.

The structure leans more into turn-based dungeon crawling, though turn-based might be doing a lot of work here given how fast things seem to escalate. Runs are built around experimenting with combinations, stacking effects, and generally seeing how far you can push the system before it pushes back.

It also seems players have already done exactly what you’d expect. The recent demo apparently turned into a global exercise in destruction, with poncle now compiling the most ridiculous runs into a video series. Which feels very on brand for them.

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard launches on April 21st for PC and consoles, with a mobile release on iOS and Android planned for later. It’ll also be available via Xbox Game Pass on day one, if you’re the sort of person who prefers their chaos included in a subscription.

And if you’re already in the mood for more screen-filling mayhem, you can check out our list of the top mobile games like Vampire Survivors.