Potion Permit charges you to offer unlicenced medical advice, free on the Epic Games Store

Mix it up!

Potion Permit is the latest freebie on the Epic Games Store this week

Head to the town of Moonbury and introduce the inhabitants to modern medicine

Gather up ingredients, diagnose and treat various maladies

Hot off the heels of their successful bout with Apple and Google, it's good to see that Epic are keeping some traditions going, such as today's introduction of their latest freebie! And if you've thought, 'Wow, I'd love to be a quack in a fantasy world', then Potion Permit on iOS and Android is for you!

Now, that headline may be a bit misleading because in Potion Permit you are not actually an unsanctioned medical professional. In fact, you're quite the opposite when you're summoned to the town of Moonbury to do what their own resident doctor couldn't do and cure the mayor's daughter of her illness.

From there, it becomes your solemn duty as the new chemist in town to convince the residents of modern alchemy's health benefits on behalf of the Medical Association. And that requires a little elbow grease as well as brain power!

A poultice for your ills

As you might expect the gameplay in Potion Permit consists of multiple avenues. For one, you'll need to diagnose and treat your various patients with the use of your medical knowledge (and a little minigame puzzling). And you'll also need to actually gather the ingredients by heading out into the surrounding wilderness and getting them yourself!

Think of it as Stardew Valley, mixed with a little bit of witch-doctoring along the way. If you've ever wanted to feel like you're doing good and not just harvesting crops and flowers in a life-sim then I reckon that Potion Permit will be for you! And given that it's totally free to play and keep, what's stopping you?

Looking for other great new releases to try this week? Then dig into our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our selections of the most interesting launches from the last seven days!