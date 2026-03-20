Annulus is an art-driven strategic RPG releasing next month for iOS and Android

Picture perfect

Annulus is an upcoming, artistically driven strategy RPG coming to iOS and Android

It takes you into a graphically enchanting world of dark fantasy and distinctive heroes

But can it carry off the gameplay as much as it does the art?

Art is undoubtedly one of the most important parts of the gaming experience for many. Aesthetics and design make even the simplest setting memorable, and that's seemingly exactly the fuel behind the upcoming strategy RPG Annulus that's set to drop on April 6th.

Ordinarily, I'd scoff at this, not out of any cynicism but because it's hard to reinvent the wheel when it comes to fantasy. But despite (or perhaps because of) its grid-based terrain and relatively familiar medieval-esque setting, Annulus manages to stand out with the depth of detail on show.

Now, to fans of something like Fire Emblem or Final Fantasy Tactics, this is all going to feel a bit familiar as your party dukes it out around different elevations of terrain while dealing with hazards that can benefit or hinder them. But I think Annulus' art and graphics do elevate it a bit.

Unus annus

Of course, carrying an entire game on the back of artistic vision is a difficult proposition. And while I do like that heavy, medieval look, I'm not sure how well it'll gel with a wider audience. Not only that, but there's the ever-present question of how Annulus will actually play.

What Annulus promises is distinctive heroes in a dark fantasy world, and tactical battles that feel a lot more engaging than just random encounters on an overworld map. I think there are a lot of people who'll appreciate that strategic depth, but until we know how Annulus will be monetised and other details of what to expect, I'm withholding judgment.

If you're looking to hone your strategic edge ahead of the launch of Annulus this April, be sure to check out some of our lists! We've put together the best strategy games on iOS for you, budding Napoleons to sink your teeth into.