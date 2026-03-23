Mochi-O releases for iOS and Android for hardcore hamster battling for the fate of the planet

No guts, no hamster food

Mochi-O is now available on iOS and Android for a frankly ludicrous action game

Take control of your humble hamster who blasts apart enemy invaders

Ensure your hamster-of-mass-destruction is well fed and cared for, and upgrade their abilities

As we head to the end of the day, it's time to look at a recent release that's gotten a resounding thumbs-up from the folks here at Pocket Gamer. And that's the super-violent, super-fast, super-cute mix of virtual pet and shooter Mochi-O!

The objective of Mochi-O is simple: you wield your humble hamster in your right hand and take aim as they blast invading monsters and enemies to pieces. Outside of combat, your job is to care for your hamster-of-mass destruction as if they were a simple pet, upgrading their abilities and ensuring they're strong enough for the next battle.

Mochi-O is one of those feel-good, bargain-bin Japanese titles that manages to hit a very particular spot. A little like Earth Defence Force, the fact it feels a little rough around the edges just makes it more authentic. And the dialogue has that chuckle-worthy tongue-in-cheek manner that accompanies the absurdity of the premise very well indeed!

Hamster dance

Don't mistake Mochi-O for some heartwarming story of man and hamster though, because this is a game that's thoroughly about the comedy and action angle. But it's undeniable that said action is just as visceral as something more polished and fancy graphically speaking.

Personally, Mochi-O might be a bit too ludicrous even for me, but I won't blame you if you want to dig in and find what it has to offer. And with a resounding gold rating from Jack, with special praise for the chaotic action that Mochi-O offers, there's no reason not to give it a chance!

Speaking of new releases and the conflict between polished and rough, why not look at something with all the polish money can buy? Order of Kings has plenty to offer fans, but will it live up to the promise of in-depth strategy? Find out in our Order of Kings preview!