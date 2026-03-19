Urban Myth Dissolution Center challenges you to take on all manner of paranormal activity

Supernatural!

Urban Myth Dissolution Center is a newly released mystery adventure on iOS and Android

Available to purchase now, it sees you take on the role of an investigator for the titular centre

It's up to you to tackle the truth behind cases that defy all logical explanation

If there's one thing to be said for Japanese pop culture, it's that they're the masters of urban horror. Even in a country with as dense a population centre as Japan, their mythologies really chill the blood. Which is exactly what Habababunko's mystery adventure game Urban Myth Dissolution Center is all about.

Launching today for iOS and Android at $17.99, courtesy of Shueisha Games, Urban Myth is charging a fairly steep price, but for good reason. Stepping into the shoes of detective Azami Fukurai, you'll work under the leader of the titular centre, the S-class psychic Ayumu Meguriya, in investigating and uncovering the truth behind each urban myth.

Of course, just because these are urban myths doesn't mean they're untrue, and you'll have to find out the connections between each client and why they've become embroiled in these disturbing cases. All this is rendered in lovely, crunchy pixel art with episodic mysteries that unfold in every chapter.

This ain't worth minimum wage

For fans of urban myths and horror stories like myself, Urban Myth Dissolution Center is an instant attention-grabber. Admittedly, the steep asking price may put me off, but that's got nothing to do with the actual content.

It puts me in the mind of something like the excellent visual novel World of Horror, albeit with a slightly more pleasant, less gruesome art style. And with Urban Myth Dissolution Center being fully optimised for mobile (including the ability to customise the frame around the gameplay), it could be what you, fans of chills and thrills, have been looking for.

If you're looking for even more scares to be had on a smartphone, then you're in luck. We've got an exhaustive list of the best horror games on Android for you to dig into and scare yourself silly wherever you may be.