The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 62 - Arknights Endfield, Silt, and Vampire Crawlers

So apparently, we did manage to escape the corruption that crept into Pocket Gamer Towers last week, because we're back with more news to serve up with this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast - starting with the big news of Silt's launch. Will's apparently trying to brighten up our Monday with something that's…supposedly more terrifying than anything in and out of this world, so if you're feeling down, you can try and fight off the Monday blues with a healthy dose of schadenfreude (it's a real thing).

After pondering the mysteries of reverse psychology (we like to keep the discussion highly intellectual here), Iwan steers us into Vampire Crawlers' upcoming demo. Poncle's really got us all fired up (and by "we", I mean Iwan) with their upcoming project, but if you're itching to give it a go yourself, you'll have to wait until Steam Next Fest in February.

Thankfully, you won't have to wait for this one as Arknights Endfield is out now across the globe, which is something a lot of people really seem to be enjoying lately as the hip and cool new thing on mobile. We've got guides on the site for practically every single thing you might want to know about, so have a look if you're keen!

Will then moves on to the launch of Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot, which is an auto-battler that teaches you not to discriminate against dwarves and their roles in life. Iwan backs it up by declaring at the top of his hill about his favourite Lord of the Rings character, which Will and I support 100% (good on you, Iwan).

As for supporting home-grown causes, Prime Rush is an upcoming project from Supergaming that we've got our eye on. It'll hopefully bring something new to the table across the saturated genre, and it's now open for pre-registration on Android if you're curious about it too.

But if you'd rather get your hands on something that's out right now, Gumslinger 2: Ducks & Nukes can satisfy your bloodlust (or gummy-lust?) with some hilarious physics-based duels, where you get to fight to the death but with gummies.

And finally, we wrap up the episode with a whole bunch of fourth-wall-breaking fun as Crushed in Time gets a new trailer, so if you're looking for something a bit more meta to spice up your mobile adventures, this one might be one to watch.

You can listen to the podcast below, through the Spotify embed, or head over to our Spotify page. If you fancy giving us a follow, you'll actually get the new podcasts pushed to you as they're uploaded (which means you can give them a listen before we've even got the story live on the website).

Plus, we've been teasing more ways of getting it to you for the past months, and now the time has finally come. You can catch us on Amazon Music or on Apple Podcasts too - because life is hard enough already, and we wouldn't want you to struggle with finding us!