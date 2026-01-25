Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot is an auto-battling roguelike that's now available on iOS and Android

Build your legion of dwarves

Dwarves: GDAL launches on iOS and Android after a Steam launch

Build an army of different Dwarves and lead them into battle

Experiment with a number of combinations till you figure out what works

There’s a certain honesty to a roguelike that doesn’t pretend it’s about anything other than survival and seeing how badly things can go wrong before they go right. Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot knows exactly what it’s about, and as of today, it’s doing it in full form on PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.

At its core, Dwarves: GDAL is about preparation, not precision. Once the fighting starts, your beardlings handle the violence themselves. The real work happens beforehand – choosing which classes to recruit, how to position them, and which bits of loot feel worth gambling an entire run on.

Tanks, assassins, mages, healers - they’re all familiar archetypes, but the way they collide through items and formations gives each run its own personality. Sometimes things click. Sometimes your entire army evaporates in seconds. Both outcomes feel earned.

What keeps the loop compelling is how freely the auto-battler lets you experiment. With an absurd number of possible squad and gear combinations, there’s a constant sense that a better build is just one unlucky wipe away. Failure isn’t a brick wall either. Every collapse feeds back into meta progression, quietly nudging future runs toward slightly better odds without ever removing the risk entirely.

On the visual side, the hand-drawn pixel art does a lot of heavy lifting. It’s expressive, rough-edged, and packed with character, giving the world a scrappy charm that suits a band of rock-eating dwarves charging into hopeless fights.

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot doesn’t try to reinvent the roguelike formula. Instead, it’s embracing the joy of controlled chaos, trusting that smart prep, bad luck, and stubborn optimism are more than enough to carry the experience.

