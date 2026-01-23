Prime Rush is a new take on the battle royale being developed for a primarily Brazilian audience

Rushing forward

Prime Rush is a new battle royale set to take the Brazilian market by storm

And it's from none other than Supergaming (in partnership with Spacecaps)

Prime Rush is set on a floating battleground inspired by the real-world landscapes and cityscapes of Brazil

With the battle royale continuing to be popular, many are choosing an alternative route to trying to compete with the likes of Fortnite and PUBG. Instead, they experiment with different and interesting ideas, such as Prime Rush, from developer Supergaming, which is now in pre-registration on Android and early access for a limited number of players!

If the name Supergaming sounds familiar, then it's probably because you recognise them from our coverage of their home-grown battle royale, Indus. But while Prime Rush may be a battle royale too, it's built primarily for the Brazilian market in partnership with Spacecaps, who are also the parent company of local esports collective Loud.

Prime Rush also focuses on recreating a culturally driven take on the battle royale genre. Set on the floating battleground of Maré, it combines different areas inspired by places across Brazil, and blends in gameplay with both battle royale and extraction shooter elements with an either/or approach.

Prime directive

I've no doubt there'll be some Indian gamers who might be a bit disappointed to see a local studio looking abroad for their next major project. But it's nonetheless interesting to see Supergaming tackle a similar project where they attempt to highlight cultural authenticity via gaming. And it's obvious that their work on Indus has inspired some level of trust that they'll be able to pull something like this off.

Prime Rush itself also looks intriguing, and there's something of the underrated cult classic console shooter Brink about it. I'm particularly interested to see that the mixture of extraction shooter and battle royale comes as core. So here's hoping that as we see more of Prime Rush, it'll warrant attention and excitement from players as it releases beyond Brazil.

