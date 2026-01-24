Crushed in Time takes Holmes and Watson on a time-warping adventure with a new gameplay clip

Certainly doesn't seem elementary

Crushed in Time comes from the minds behind There Is No Game

It takes Sherlock and Dr Watson on a time-travelling adventure

New gameplay clip shows a mysterious third character

If you’ve ever played There Is No Game and come away wondering how far Draw Me A Pixel Today could stretch that particular brand of fourth-wall nonsense, Crushed in Time looks ready to answer that question with a very elastic shrug. The meta-mystery spin-off from the million-selling original has just resurfaced with a fresh gameplay clip, showing off what all you can expect at launch.

First revealed last August, when Iwan covered its initial announcement, Crushed in Time brings Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson back into the spotlight, only this time, they’re not just solving a mystery.

They’re tumbling through time, wandering through the guts of a game’s development process, and trying to track down a character who’s gone missing from their own newly launched title. It’s normal detective work, really. The new clip introduces a mysterious third figure who’s clearly not where (or when) they’re supposed to be, setting the stage for the duo’s latest reality-bending case.

Gameplay-wise, this isn’t a straight-up point-and-click revival. Objects don’t just get clicked - they get pushed, pulled, stretched, squashed, and occasionally yoinked into entirely new shapes. Even the polygons seem to be having an identity crisis. That results in a puzzle adventure that feels like it's constantly inviting you to experiment rather than follow a neat logic trail.

Visually, that playful, cartoon-like style is still maintained that fans of There Is No Game will recognise, while fully leaning into the absurdity of hopping between 2D, 3D, and whatever strange in-between state it feels like inhabiting at any given moment.

Crushed in Time is currently slated for release in 2026 on PC, iOS and Android, and if this clip is anything to go by, it’s shaping up to be just as self-aware, mischievous, and oddly clever as its predecessor.

And if this has put you in the mood for more brain-bending adventures, our list of the top point-and-click games on Android is well worth a look!