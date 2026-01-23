Vampire Crawlers set to debut its PC demo as it unveils new key details and mechanics

Going turbo

Vampire Crawlers has unveiled further details ahead of its first expected demo

That includes the new Turboturn mechanic that lets you stack actions

As well as Card Customisation, which uses Gems to unlock upgrades and even Fusions

For a studio that's really only had one major hit thus far, you'd be forgiven for being sceptical about whether they can live up to that legacy. But Poncle isn't slowing down with updates or, indeed, exciting new projects, especially with the exciting new details around the upcoming spin-off Vampire Crawlers.

Set to arrive on mobile, PC and Xbox, Vampire Crawlers takes the characters and world of hit bullet heaven Vampire Survivors and transforms it into a turn-based dungeon crawler. Already well-known for the endless depths of customisation and massive amount of unlockables, Vampire Crawlers looks set to continue with Survivors' legacy.

The key element being shown off here in this latest trailer is the Turboturn. Essentially, it means that you'll be able to override activation animations and instead stack up your moves and other actions during battle. Meaning that, yes, you'll have that familiar overwhelming action of Vampire Survivors that fills your screen, even in a turn-based format.

Fuison killsine

Customisation and fusion are also a major part of the Vampire Survivors formula, and something that has carried over to Crawlers. Gems are a new mechanic that you can apply to each of the cards you collect, allowing you to move from simple upgrades to Fusions inspired by the original.

If you're looking to play Vampire Crawlers early, then the easiest way will be as part of the Steam Next Fest demo. Coming this February, it'll offer the first glimpse of Vampire Crawlers in action ahead of its expected mobile release.

In the meantime, if you can't wait to play something new, then we've got you covered. Check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of the most interesting picks to have launched in the last seven days!