Gumslinger 2: Dukes & Nukes is out now with a wacky, physics-fuelled take on duelling

Sugar-coated savagery

Gumslinger 2: Ducks & Nukes is out now on iOS and Android

It sees you step into the sugary shoes of a gummy person duelist

Take out your opponent with wacky physics-fuelled weapons in increasingly absurd ways

As we head towards the weekend, you're likely already pencilling in what you're going to be playing. And if so, might I make a humble suggestion of physics-fuelled, gummy based action in the form of Gumslinger 2: Ducks & Nukes? A rare example of something that lives up to, and even exceeds its title.

The concept of Gumslinger 2 is dead simple. You are duelling another gummy person and have to make use of your weaponry to take them out. But that weaponry consists of anything (and everything) you can scrounge up from the level, while each hit offers gruesome gummy carnage to enjoy.

Indeed, the physics are part of the appeal here. Like the old-school Flash hits of the past (which I often feel are the best model for mobile) you're watching the wackiest weapons you can use absolutely brutalising a squashy, splashy figure in increasingly ridiculous ways.

Yummy gummy

I think that's certainly part of the appeal of Gumslinger. If this were a more realistic take on the duelling format it'd be incredibly gruesome, but since these are just candy people it's more funny than unnerving. And given the weapons range from the wacky to the hilariously destructive you won't be short on new ways to maim your opponent.

And if you're worried about going short of things to play in-game then you'll be glad to know there are over 12 worlds to do battle in and more than a hundred weapons, characters and other unlockables to grab. I'd say that's...pretty sweet.

