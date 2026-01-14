The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 60 - League of Legends: Wild Rift, Order of Kings, and Avatar Legends: Realms Collide

On typing F in chat for Mr Hotdog

What Pokemon would make a great window scraper? We're back to kick off the new year in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast - we hope you missed us as much as we missed you!

We stretch, warm up, and dust off our mics as Iwan takes us into the upcoming launch of Order of Kings, where you can look forward to discovering more about why the Three Kingdoms period is such a big hit for games (and rightly so). Will does point out a common issue with the genre though, which is whether or not the base-building aspect takes priority over the actual strategic warfare. We'll get back to that again in a minute (or more than a minute, if you know how much we like waffles around here).

That said, Will moves on to a strategy-adjacent update for this teeny tiny indie gem called League of Legends: Wild Rift, where two heroes are joining the fight (and that's always fun). One more hero joining the fight is everyone's favourite sky bison Appa, who's now making his debut in Avatar Legends: Realms Collide as part of the new Companions feature.

We waffle on a bit about blue aliens and avatars before we move on to a gruesome crime within Play Together, where Mr Hotdog's gone missing to everyone's absolute horror. Whether or not he's rotting in a ditch somewhere (he's not) remains to be seen, but if you're looking for something else to distract you from the crime, Will offers Bouncemasters as a lighthearted alternative.

Now free on the Epic Games Store for the week, this arcade-y adventure will have you playing as a lovable penguin on a quest for something not as lovable, which is to spy on another penguin with the help of his polar bear BFF. If you're curious about the quirky and almost horrific premise behind this one, Will gives a pretty accurate explanation that's too bizarre not to be true.

In any case, we end the episode with the end of another game, sadly, as Pandoland will soon shut its doors this March. Not even Game Freak can save this one, apparently, which is proof that not everything the studio touches turns into Pokemon Gold.

You can listen to the podcast below, through the Spotify embed, or head over to our Spotify Page. If you fancy giving us a follow, you'll actually get the new podcasts pushed to you as they're uploaded (which means you can give them a listen before we've even got the story live on the website).

Plus, we've been teasing more ways of getting it to you for the past months, and now the time has finally come. You can catch us on Amazon Music or on Apple Podcasts too - because life is hard enough already, and we wouldn't want you to struggle with finding us!