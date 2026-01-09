Bouncemasters is the Epic Games Store freebie of the week

Definitely not PETA approved

The Epic Games Store freebie of the week is here with Bouncemasters

Send a penguin flying and catch enough airtime for the high score

Use wackier means to propel your projectile further in classic physics fashion

Well, it's closing in on the end of the day here. So, as myself and Tanish continue to go over the big news of the day, it's time for what's become a weekly tradition. And that's the Epic Games Store freebie of the week, and this time around it's Bouncemasters!

In this definitely-not-PETA-approved puzzler(?), you play an irate polar bear armed with a baseball bat and a serious chip on his shoulder. Your goal? Use your bat to smack penguins and send them flying. It's pretty typical of the physics genre, but its mixture of more gruesome black comedy and colourful setting helps to elevate it a bit.

As for being entirely free so long as you claim it via the Epic Games Store, this is pretty typical of the storefront. It was attempted on PC to try to lure in players from Steam. And while it didn't work there, as frequent readers will recognise, we've covered it extensively because of how frequent and appealing it is.

Bouncing to victory

Of course, the setting isn't just limited to the frigid northern wastes either, as you'll also be able to travel around the world while seeking the high score and using more and more crazy methods of prolonging your flight.

While it may not be as big a name as some of the other free releases that the Epic Games Store has offered up, I think that Bouncemasters is one of the better examples. After all, it's fun, quick and casual, and isn't that what you want to keep you occupied on the weekend?

