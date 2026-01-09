Play Together's latest update sees fan-favourite NPC Mr Hotdog go missing

Not so hot

It's a (potential) murder mystery as Play Together's iconic Mr Hotdog goes missing

You'll be set with missions to help find the trail and discover Mr Hotdog's whereabouts

Not only that, but new police-themed cosmetics and a vehicle are also available to uncover

We've had plenty of crazy stuff happen in Haegin's social gaming platform Play Together. But I think this is the first time players have had to deal with a full-on disappearance. That's because the latest update for Play Together sees the iconic Mr Hotdog disappear into thin air!

Look, I'll level with you. Given the cutthroat nature of the food truck business, Mr Hotdog is probably floating face-down in a harbour somewhere. But, hope does spring eternal, and it seems it's up to you and your friends to find out where Mr Hotdog is. Or identify the body. Whichever comes first.

Jokes aside, the Mr Hotdog disappearance will offer a variety of missions for you to complete that help you track down the titular food vendor and make sure he's safe and sound. Naturally, for the less charitable among you, there's plenty of goodies to sway you to the side of good.

Eerie, really eerie

Better yet, for those on the right side of the law, you might also be able to find some mysterious briefcases. There are police-themed cosmetics to grab, as well as the Police Bike vehicle up for grabs.

While it's a far cry from LA Noire, it is interesting to see a more straightforward, story-based addition to Play Together. And while the trailer isn't exactly cagey about implying who's snatched up Mr Hotdog, I'm sure there'll be plenty of reasons to follow the trail. Not just for the rewards at the end, right?

In either case, there's plenty of reason to check in on Play Together this weekend, what with this latest update.