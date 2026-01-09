League of Legends: Wild Rift adds Smolder, Mel, and the new Ionia Rift in latest update

Fiery start to the new year

Patch 7.0 introduces Smolder and Mel

The Ionia Rift replaces Bandle City

Elsewhere, AAA ARAM becomes permanent

League of Legends: Wild Rift is wasting absolutely no time in 2026. Riot is kicking the year off with Patch 7.0: Ionia Celebrations, landing on January 22nd, and it’s a major one. New champions, a refreshed map, returning modes, and a strong Ionian flavour running through the whole update make this feel like more than just a routine balance pass.

The headline additions are two new champions, and they couldn’t be more different. Smolder is a late-game-focused ADC who starts small and scales hard if you give him the time and space. Stack his abilities properly, and he turns into a genuine problem later on, which should make him an interesting option for those who enjoy playing the long game in the Dragon Lane.

We've also got Mel, a long-range mage who can flex between mid and support, with a kit that quite literally reflects enemy abilities back at them. So, if you’re wondering how either of them might slot into the current meta, check out our latest Wild Rift tier list before committing too hard.

Patch 7.0 also gives the battlefield a fresh coat of paint with the Ionia Rift. Bandle City is out, replaced by a brighter map with clearer jungle sightlines and a new Mid Lane Wind Zone that speeds up roaming. Furthermore, Spirit Flowers appear when allies fall or when enemies steal jungle camps, offering more information and momentum in places where things used to feel flat.

Outside of standard matches, AAA ARAM is finally becoming a permanent mode, now with cleaner visuals and a new Flying Swords mechanic that adds extra rune interactions mid-match. Arena is back as well, expanded to support up to 16 players, while Ranked Season 20 rolls out with a new Teemo skin waiting at the finish line.

New champions with real identity, meaningful map changes, and modes people actually like are returning in stronger form. If this is the tone Wild Rift is setting for 2026, it sure is a promising start.